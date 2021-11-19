ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Asghari Wants to Have 'Biggest Wedding in the World' With Britney Spears

By Jacklyn Krol
 7 days ago
Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Sam Asghari is already envisioning his dream wedding to Britney Spears .

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight , Asghari said that his soon-to-be-wife is doing great and that “this is the happiest time of our lives.” The couple plan on vacationing together very soon.

The actor and fitness influencer also shared that they will be tying the knot “sooner or later” and that the “Stronger” singer is the one in charge of the wedding planning.

“It’s up to her. She’s wearing the pants now,” Asghari said, adding that he wants to have “the biggest wedding in the world!”

Earlier this month, Spears revealed on Instagram that Donatella Versace is currently hard at work designing her upcoming wedding dress.

A source told People that Spears wants a “beach ceremony at a tropical destination” with an intimate guest list.

An insider reported to Hollywood Life that the couple are already having discussions about a prenuptial agreement.

“It is a given that Britney gets what she came into this with,” the source claimed. “Sam does not want to take her money. He works for his own and always has. He is in this because he is in love with her and at the end of the day, he wants nothing more than to see her happy.”

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement on Sept. 12, just days after the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, officially agreed to end her conservatorship after 13 years. The pop star officially became a free woman on Nov. 12.

Asghari and Spears met on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” music video in October 2016. He played her love interest in the video before becoming her boyfriend in real life. In January 2017, they took their relationship public and have been together ever since.

