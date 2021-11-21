3 things we learned from FSU holding on to beat Boston College

Jordan Travis threw 3 touchdown passes as Florida State built up a 26-3 lead early in the third quarter before needing a late defensive stop to hold on to defeat Boston College, 26-23.

The victory moved FSU one win closer to becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2019. The Seminoles need a win over Florida next weekend to reach the six-win threshold.

Here are three things we learned from the win:

1. Strong defensive front

Florida State has had a tough on the defensive front all season, but against Miami last week and Boston College, the Seminoles have taken it to a new level.

FSU applied relentless pressure on Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec, sacking him 4 times while registering 8 tackles for loss. Defensive end Keir Thomas tied a career-high with 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss and 5 quarterback hurries, while tackle Fabien Lovett and end Derrick McLendon II added a sack apiece.

Jermaine Johnson II, who entered as the ACC leader in sacks (11) and tackles for loss (16), finished with 1 tackle for loss and 2 quarterback hurries.

“We knew coming into the game it was going to be a physical game and we prepared like that and I feel like we did a good job,” said Thomas.

“It was something we spent a lot of time on this week, trying to make him feel uncomfortable,” coach Mike Norvell said. “He’s a talented quarterback that makes all the throws and you see he’s able to extend plays with his legs. I thought the effort on the defensive front, how they rallied and how they swarmed, it was special.”

It was the second time the ‘Noles accounted for double-digit tackles for loss in a game.

2. Travis keys surge

Travis continues to impress with his progression at quarterback.

The redshirt sophomore finished with 251 yards passing and 3 touchdowns. It was Travis’ second straight game with at least 200 yards passing and the second time in his career when he’s thrown 3 touchdowns in a game.

While many of his counterparts are drawing national acclaim, Travis continues to find ways to come out on the winning end.

“There’s a chip on my shoulder,” said Travis. “I try to keep a positive mindset no matter what, keep the main thing the main thing. The main thing is to win football games and we are winning football games. Just got to keep working.”

3. Penalty prone

The Seminoles continued to be their own worst enemy after committing a season-high 13 penalties. It was the most penalties since committing 13 in a 40-17 loss to Florida in 2019.

The penalties came at inopportune times.

In the first quarter, FSU appeared to convert on a third-and-6 when Travis found tight end Jordan Wilson for a 19-yard gain to the BC 6-yard line, but officials wiped away the play with an offensive pass interference call on Ontaria Wilson.

The Seminoles would end up punting the ball back to the Eagles.

FSU found itself without the services of safety Jammie Robinson after officials ejected him at the end of the first quarter for targeting against Jurkovec.

In the fourth quarter, the Seminoles faced a fourth-and-1 at their own 47 and went for it until a delay-of-game penalty pushed the ball back 5 more yards and forced a punt. The Eagles would go on to score a touchdown that sliced their deficit to 26-23.

“We want to be a well-established, disciplined football team,” said Norvell. “When you have 13 penalties, it’s tough to win … but our guys overcame. They continue to respond and we’ll be better there.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .