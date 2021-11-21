ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Who killed Young Dolph? Memphis Police share suspect photos

By David Royer, April Thompson
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DIyw_0d3Dyuy500

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xy40I_0d3Dyuy500

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released photos Thursday of suspects believed to be involved in a fatal South Memphis shooting that took the life of rapper Young Dolph.

3 arrested after Young Dolph vigil shooting

The photos show a person in gray pants and a dark hoodie with gun in hand, apparently firing. Police also released a photo of a white car that may be linked to the case.

Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed Wednesday after buying cookies at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard in South Memphis. No arrests have been made.

READ: Everything we know about the Young Dolph shooting

Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Rapper Young Dolph dead in Memphis shooting

Police hope the pictures will cause someone to step up and identify who is responsible for gunning down the young rap star.

Just 24 hours after his killing, the crowd was still gathering Thursday afternoon outside Makeda’s Cookies. People just wanted to be near the place Dolph took his last breath.

Austin Short parked his truck next door and blasted Young Dolph music for all to hear.

“I come out here and I am gonna spend all day out here to support him, playing his music all day and whoever wants to come up and enjoy it with me can. We are just gonna live for him today,” said Short.

VIDEO: Young Dolph’s last known interview

Tiffany Dailey said she met Dolph when he was a teen and helped pushed his music. Thursday, she brought 60 red roses to put at the spot where he died.

“I just wanted it to be a lot for him. ‘Cause he deserves all the love. He gave out a lot of love. To take him away is just a pain, a real pain,” said Dailey.

This latest example of senseless crime in Memphis has many asking when it will stop.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says the city is doing all it can.

More top stories from WREG

“Our problem, our challenge is, state law is weak,” Strickland said. “We have weak state laws that allows easy and wide spread access to guns while at the same time not punishing the wrongful use of those guns.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Police ask for help in trailer the

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville Police are asking for your help identifying a truck and suspects after a trailer theft at Bill’s Donuts. The Centerville Police Department said Wednesday it is trying to identify a white box truck and at least two men in a photo captured at Bill’s Donuts on N. Main Street. The […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Man charged with 5 homicide counts in deadly parade crash; sixth victim dies

Prosecutors in Wisconsin on Tuesday charged a man with intentional homicide in the deaths of five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade that also left 62 people injured, including many children. Prosecutors say a sixth person, a child, has died and more charges are pending. Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged with five […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for 2018 fatal shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jamariyo Drane, 29, of Dayton, was sentenced to 58 years to life in prison for a fatal shooting in 2018. Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said on October 23, 2018, a Dayton police officer on patrol on Gettysburg Avenue noticed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed. When the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Have you seen him? Police looking for armed robbery suspect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed the same Washington Township convenience store three times. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to an armed robbery at the Circle M convenience store on Spring Valley Pike on Friday, Nov. 19. The suspect showed a black automatic […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy