ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Car crashes into house on Youngstown’s South Side

By WKBN Staff
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9cKX_0d3Dyicb00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is in the hospital after crashing a car into a house on the city’s South Side.

It happened just after 3 a.m.

Youngstown police searching for suspect in South Side homicide

Two cars collided at the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Zedaker Street. One ended up hitting the home.

There is no word on the condition of the driver who hit the house.

The other driver is OK.

The crash is now under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
WKBN

Child is 6th death in Waukesha parade crash; suspect charged

An 8-year-old boy became the sixth person to die Tuesday as a result of a man driving his SUV into a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade, with a criminal complaint alleging that the suspect in the case steered side-to-side with the intent of striking marchers and spectators.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WKBN

WKBN

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy