Car crashes into house on Youngstown’s South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is in the hospital after crashing a car into a house on the city’s South Side.

It happened just after 3 a.m.

Two cars collided at the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Zedaker Street. One ended up hitting the home.

There is no word on the condition of the driver who hit the house.

The other driver is OK.



The crash is now under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.