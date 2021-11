Aave price analysis is bearish today. AAVE/USD is currently trading at $260. Today’s Aave price analysis is bearish since we’ve just seen an upside bid rejected after a rise this morning. As a result, before continuing to fall later today, AAVE/USD will most likely establish another lower high. If the bulls have success pushing higher today, we should look for a support test around $255. I think that if this is broken, it will likely lead to a new lower low going into the weekend. However, to do this, the bears need to make sure they can keep prices below $275 for most of the day.

