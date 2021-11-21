ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey Repatriates Seven Citizens Held in Eastern Libya

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (Reuters) - Seven Turkish citizens who were being held in eastern Libya have been brought back safely to Turkey, the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday. The seven people...

KHON2

Turkey halts flights for some Mideast citizens to EU’s door

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Turkey on Friday halted airline ticket sales to Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni citizens wanting to travel to Belarus, which in recent months has become a key launching point for migrants and refugees trying to enter the European Union illegally. The move, announced by Turkey’s Civil Aviation...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Libya's Eastern Forces Say 300 Foreign Mercenaries to Leave

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Libya's eastern-based forces have agreed to repatriate 300 foreign mercenaries from their area of control after a request from France, a military official said a day before Paris hosts an international conference on the crisis. The move is intended to stimulate a U.N.-backed agreement struck last...
MILITARY
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Libya’s eastern commander Haftar announces election bid

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) -Eastern commander Khalifa Haftar will run in Libya’s presidential elections due next month, he announced in a televised speech on Tuesday. “Elections are the only way out of the severe crisis that our country has plunged into,” said Haftar, who was expected to formally register later on Tuesday at the election centre in Benghazi.
WORLD
NME

Omar Souleyman detained and held on terrorism charges in Turkey

Omar Souleyman has been detained in Turkey and is being held on terrorism charges, according to the Syrian musician’s manager. According to a report from Agence France-Presse, Souleyman’s manager confirmed that the singer was detained due to alleged associations he has with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The PKK is...
WORLD
AFP

UN envoy to Libya ready to stay on for election, despite resignation

A day after the UN said its Libya envoy was quitting, the official himself told the Security Council Wednesday he would remain in the job until after the war-torn country's crucial presidential elections next month. During a monthly meeting of the Security Council on Libya, Jan Kubis said he had tendered his resignation on November 17 to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The UN chief waited until Tuesday to accept his resignation, telling him, according to Kubis, that it would be "effective on 10th of December," and informing the 15 members of the Security Council, some of whom told media on Wednesday they still did not know the reason behind the envoy's decision. "In the resignation letter to the Secretary-General I confirmed my readiness to continue as the Special Envoy to a transitional period and that in my opinion should cover the electoral period to ensure business continuity provided it is a feasible option," Kubis said.
WORLD
informnny.com

Building collapses in eastern Turkey, some may be trapped

ISTANBUL (AP) — Rescue workers in Turkey were searching for people trapped under the rubble of a building that collapsed Tuesday in eastern Turkey. The governor of Malatya province, Aydin Barus, said 15 people were thought to be in the two-story building at the time of the collapse in the city of Malatya but he could not give an exact number for those who remained trapped. He said rescue workers had heard from one person under the rubble and were trying to reach him or her.
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Polish Border Guard Reports More Incidents at Belarus Frontier

WARSAW (Reuters) - Migrants tried to force their way through the fence on the Poland-Belarus border in at least two locations on Tuesday night, the Polish Border Guard said, as tensions remained on the ground amid a diplomatic push by the Polish prime minister. While the number of migrants at...
POLITICS
AFP

'Murder every day': Turkish women fearful after treaty exit

Turkish women feel more vulnerable and legally unprotected since Turkey withdrew from a convention that activists argued helped deter male violence, according to women's campaign groups. The landmark Istanbul Convention came into force in 2014 and laid the way for a Europe-wide legal framework to tackle, prevent and prosecute violence against women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Hold Drills Near Afghan Border

TASHKENT (Reuters) - Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have held military drills near the former's border with Afghanistan, imitating a response to an incursion, the Uzbek defence ministry said on Wednesday. Central Asian nations bordering Afghanistan, together with Russia, have held a series of military exercises close to its borders since the...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Ethiopian Leader Delegates Duties to Deputy to Go to War's Front Lines

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone to direct the war effort from the front lines, state-affiliated media reported on Wednesday, and Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen will take charge of routine government business in his absence. Government spokesman Legesse Tulu detailed the transfer of...
WORLD
AFP

Sudan frees several civilian leaders, deal with army slammed

Sudanese authorities have released several civilian leaders detained since last month's military coup, a former captive said Monday, amid efforts to restore a fragile transition process towards full democracy. Last month's coup drew international condemnation and punitive measures, with the US on Monday urging more progress before resuming millions of dollars of suspended aid. "I was released late yesterday evening," following a deal to reverse the military takeover, the head of Sudan's Congress Party, Omar al-Degeir, who was among civilians arrested in the army's October 25 power grab, told AFP. "I was in solitary confinement and completely cut off from the world throughout this period."
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ethiopia Says PM, a Nobel Peace Laureate, Is at Battlefront

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister has gone to the battlefront, his government announced Wednesday, after the leader said martyrdom might be necessary in the yearlong war with rival fighters approaching the capital. State media showed no images of Abiy Ahmed, a 45-year-old former soldier, and...
POLITICS
AFP

Emirati general accused of torture up for Interpol top role

Interpol may on Thursday find itself with a new president, an Emirati general accused of torture, adding to concerns the global police agency risks being co-opted by repressive regimes. That follows years of generous funding for the Lyon, France-based body by the Emirati regime and accusations that Interpol's system of so-called "red notices" for wanted suspects has been abused to persecute political dissidents.
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia PM reaches front line to fight rebels: state media

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived at the front line where government forces are battling rebels from the northernmost Tigray region, state-affiliated media said Wednesday. International alarm has mounted over the escalating year-long conflict, prompting foreign governments to tell their citizens to leave amid fears the Tigrayan rebels could march on the capital Addis Ababa. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, "is now leading the counter-offensive" and "has been giving leadership from the battlefield as of yesterday," Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported. It was not clear where exactly Abiy, a former radio operator in the military who rose to lieutenant-colonel, had deployed, and state media did not broadcast images of him in the field.
POLITICS
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
WORLD
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
thedrive

Video Shows U.S. Destroyer's Very Intimate Standoff With Iranian Vessels Over Seized Oil Tanker (Updated)

Iran's raid on an oil tanker resulted in an incredibly close encounter between its gunboats and a U.S. Navy destroyer. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Iran has released dramatic video footage of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, which reportedly took place last week. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Vietnam-flagged tanker ship Sothys and then appears to have sent small boats to swarm two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyers, as well as U.S. Coast Guard cutters, in what by every indication is an unprecedented altercation.

