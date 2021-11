The third major update for F1 2021 is out now, adding the Jeddah street circuit for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and rounding out the trio of post-launch updates for the game. The inclusion of the Jeddah circuit to the game brings Codemasters’ latest effort another step closer to the real world Formula 1 championship that has run this year, though there are still significant differences to the eventual series of races and events that were able to be held, given various travel restrictions and changes of plans.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO