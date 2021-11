Many race fans thought that the Australian Honey Badger will resurrect to his best when he claimed the victory at Monza. However, apart from that highlight Daniel Ricciardo’s 2021 Formula 1 season has been a bit of a misery and to add to the same was Brazilian Grand Prix. The McLaren dropped points when his team are locked in a close battle against Ferrari to determine the third best team of the season.

