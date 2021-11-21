Major Update on Man City's January Transfer Plans - Raheem Sterling to Barcelona and Harry Kane Latest Mentioned

The Premier League champions will be looking to return to second place in the top-flight table with a victory over Everton on Sunday, after Chelsea and Liverpool recorded 3-0 and 4-0 wins against Leicester City and Arsenal respectively on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men began the campaign without an recognised striker in their ranks following Sergio Aguero's departure to Barcelona in June, as they failed in their publicised pursuit of Tottenham star Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo later in the window.

Manchester City have been linked with a number of targets ahead of the January transfer window in recent months, such as Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong and Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

It was reported recently that Guardiola will allow Raheem Sterling to join Barcelona on loan if the England international is desperate for a move, while club sources have maintained that City are highly unlikely to sanction a sale in January.

According to the latest information of Simon Mullock of the Mirror, Manchester City have 'no plans' to buy or sell in the January transfer window in the present scenario.

The Etihad hierarchy will not weaken Guardiola's squad unless they decide to enter the market themselves in January, which is improbable at the minute.

It emerged recently that Manchester City had revived their interested in Harry Kane, with the Sky Blues willing to table an offer for the 28-year-old if Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would lower his £150 million asking price for the forward.

The Champions League finalists will only be interested in a move for Kane should Spurs signal that they would be willing to cash in on the England captain for a fee in the region of £100 million.

While it is doubtful that City will add to their squad in the window, a severe injury crisis could force the Manchester side to enter the market in search for reinforcements as they look to compete on all fronts again this term.

