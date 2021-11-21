ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe tree lighting kicks off holiday season

By Blake Bacho, The Monroe News
 3 days ago
Loranger Square was packed Friday night, as an estimated 1,500 people braved chilly temperatures to enjoy the ceremonial kickoff of the holiday season in downtown Monroe.

The city's annual tree lighting ceremony returned bigger than ever after being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Crowds flooded into downtown Monroe to take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus inside Run Hip, play games inside either the Monroe County Museum or River Raisin Centre for the Arts, and devour tasty treats from the food trucks stationed in the area.

"I was very pleased with the turnout, and all those who came," said Monroe Mayor Robert Clark. "It was an enjoyable night, seeing people having fun. I received many compliments (Friday) night, and I received emails with thank-you's (Saturday) morning.

"It was great."

In addition to the traditional tree lighting, Clark unveiled several new, three-dimensional lighting displays that are part of the city's new Hometown Holiday Lights (HHL) initiative. Facilitated with the support of the city's Downtown Development Authority, the program invites individuals, local businesses and corporations to sponsor large exterior holiday lighting elements that will be displayed in and around Loranger Square.

This year's displays include a large Santa Claus head, snowflake, several reindeer, ornaments and an angel.

"We're very thankful for the sponsors and their support in bringing this Hometown Holiday Lights display and the tree lighting festival to the downtown," Clark said. "This is what the community is looking for, an opportunity to enjoy the downtown, enjoy the community and see friends..."

Friday night marked the beginning of what the city, the DDA, and the Downtown Monroe Business Network have all billed as a season-long series of events in downtown Monroe.

In addition to the light displays, activities will be offered every weekend. This includes the business network-sponsored "Santa in an Igloo," which invites both visitors to, and residents of the city to come downtown and visit with Father Christmas inside an igloo that will be located on E. Front Street.

Santa will be available for visits beginning on Small Business Saturday, November 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. He will return each Thursday night through December, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Stores will stay open until 7 p.m. Thursday nights in December. There will also be food trucks stationed on E. Front St., and Miss Monroe County 2021, and Miss Outstanding Teen Monroe County 2021 will be downtown signing autographs each Thursday in December.

Additionally on Small Business Saturday, the Floral City Harmonizers will be performing music for shoppers in the downtown area.

For the full schedule of holiday events sponsored by the Downtown Monroe Business Network, visit their Facebook page. Additional event calendars can be found on the City of Monroe and DDA Facebook pages, and the city's website.

Clark said the idea behind all of these programs, activities and events is to simply make more people aware of everything that downtown Monroe has to offer.

"As I started walking downtown (Friday night) I was walking behind some ladies who said 'We need to come down here more often, I didn't know this was here,'" Clark said. "Even through (the pandemic) we added many small businesses throughout downtown and the central business district.

"I would just invite people to come down throughout the holiday season."

