Premier League

Who are the contenders for the Old Trafford hotseat?

By PA Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United are on their hunt for a new manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked following the chastening loss at Watford. In charge since December 2018 after initially being brought in as Jose Mourinho’s temporary successor, the humiliating 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road brought down the curtain on the 1999...

chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs 'more experience and stature' on his coaching staff to rescue his faltering Manchester United reign, insists Old Trafford hero Paul Parker

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has called on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to recruit more experienced coaches in order to turn around his flagging Old Trafford tenure. Solskjaer currently has Mike Phelan, a former assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson, as his No 2 at United but also has young coaches on his ranks such as Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.
chatsports.com

Managing Manchester United does not have to be a fantasy... just ask Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Red Devils boss spent hours honing his management skills in a virtual Old Trafford dugout

How about this for a footballing fairytale? There once was a young coach in Norway, who yearned to reach the top. Among his trusted weapons as he embarked on his journey? The computer game Football Manager. ‘It’s a fantastic game, I have learned a lot about football,’ he once said....
chatsports.com

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'deserves until the end of the season' to fight for his job claims ex-winger Park Ji-sung as the South Korean backs Wayne Rooney to be next manager at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job is hanging by a thread at Old Trafford but former Manchester United ace Park Ji-sung claimed the manager deserves to stay on until the end of the season. Solskjaer is under immense pressure ahead of United's trip to Watford after his side's humiliating home defeats to...
chatsports.com

Solskjaer sacked LIVE: Follow all the latest as Manchester United FINALLY get rid of their manager with Zinedine Zidane in the frame to take over at Old Trafford

Manchester United have sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the wake of their embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday. The Norwegian, who will reportedly get a £7.5million pay-out if he is ousted, leaves the club in seventh and 12 points off Premier League leaders Chelsea. Michael Carrick is set to...
fourfourtwo.com

Wayne Rooney: Man Utd need to show more after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking

Manchester United’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney believes the club’s players must shoulder the blame for the departure of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United parted company with their 1999 treble hero in the wake of their 4-1 defeat at Watford and have put Michael Carrick in temporary charge while they seek to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
chatsports.com

Manchester United search for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacement at Old Trafford

Michael Carrick was given no timescale and no certainty by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward when asked to step in as manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal. There are then four days until Arsenal visit Old Trafford on 2 December and by then some clarity will surely have emerged around what, to outsiders at least, appears a pretty confused picture.
SkySports

Manchester United manager rumours: Who will get the Old Trafford job?

Managerial rumours and gossip from Old Trafford as they look for both an interim and permanent manager to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United have already opened talks with Mauricio Pochettino about a mid-season move to Old Trafford and further discussions are expected when he is in the city this week with Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Express, November 23). Growing friction between Pochettino and Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo could open the door for United to swoop for the former Tottenham boss (Daily Telegraph, November 23). United will have to pay Paris Saint-Germain around £10m in compensation to secure an immediate deal to make Pochettino their next manager, a figure which would half by the summer of 2022 (Daily Mirror, November 23).
fourfourtwo.com

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick to face media after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit

Michael Carrick is the next former player taking temporary charge of Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked. The first-team coach has stepped into the breach after United ended Solskjaer’s three-year reign following a run of poor results which included a 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool and a derby loss to Manchester City before the final straw of the embarrassing 4-1 reverse at Watford.
SkySports

Man Utd success measured since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford

Manchester United would only be fifth in a Premier League table representing the nine years since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. United have had four permanent managers since Sir Alex departed in 2013 and are now seeking a fifth after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian left the club...
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand savages Manchester United for their 'EMBARRASSING' handling of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking and a lack of preparation... and Old Trafford legend insists he can't be positive due to club's 'reactive' mistakes

Manchester United have been criticised for their handling of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking and a lack of forward-thinking over their managerial vacancy. Solskjaer was dismissed from his role after United's chastening defeat by Watford, and coach Michael Carrick has been placed in charge on a temporary basis. The long-term plan...
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United: Zlatan Ibrahimovic aims brutal attack at former club, in the wake of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking

Manchester United are stuck in the past, according to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who's told the Guardian that the Red Devils need to go to hospital. The surprise jibe from the 40-year-old comes from Ibrahimovic recounting his days at Old Trafford, in the wake of United firing another manager. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked at the weekend after losing 4-1 to Watford.
The Independent

Manchester United news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino keen on job, Michael Carrick press conference

Manchester United begin the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era this week with interim boss Michael Carrick primed to take charge of the team for their Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.Following one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure, going down 4-1 at Watford, United have opted for a change, leaving a complicated legacy for Solskjaer due to his failure to deliver silverware. It had been a long time coming, too, with The Independent learning that the 48-year-old was made aware that he was under renewed pressure ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, with United chiefs increasingly concerned...
The Independent

Michael Carrick: All you need to know about the Manchester United caretaker boss

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been placed in caretaker charge of the club following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties following the Red Devils’ 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday and Carrick will step up on a temporary basis until the club identify an interim manager to lead them to the end of the season.Here, the PA news agency answers some key questions about the man who will take charge of United in their Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday.Who is he?Carrick is a former United and England midfielder who...
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
