Monroe County, MI

The Weier family ran several businesses in Monroe's history

By Tom Adamich
The Monroe News
 3 days ago
The Weier family made many contributions to Monroe during the mid-19th and early 20th centuries. As I had profiled in an earlier article on the origins of Michigan’s wine industry, the Weier name was synonymous with winemaking and grape growing in Monroe County.

Kelly Kendro has completed an extensive genealogy of the Weier family – highlighting the contributions of the Weier Brothers – Joseph, Anton, and Charles. I have included, with her permission, a portion of her well-written family narrative as follows:

Joseph Weier, born in Hackenheim, Germany, in 1822, immigrated to the United States in 1849 and settled in Monroe, Michigan. Soon after arriving, Joseph married and opened a grocery store in Monroe, located at 64/66 West Front Street. His brother Anton, younger by seven years, followed Joseph to the United States in 1855; Anton settled in Monroe and started a bakery. A third brother, Charles (born in 1824), was the first to leave Germany but the last to arrive in Monroe, as he had married and started a family in Brooklyn, New York, after his 1847 emigration from Germany to the U.S.

Charles Weier worked in Joseph’s grocery for the first year after his move to Monroe from New York in 1861. In subsequent years, it appears that the two were business partners. Charles is consistently recorded as working as a grocer, while Joseph is variably recorded as working as a grocer and as a saloon keeper. As early as 1870, Charles and his family lived above the Front Street business. Sometime between 1870 and 1880, Charles bought out Joseph’s share of the Weier grocery business, and the elder Weier retired. Joseph Weier also served as a representative in the 25th session of the Michigan Legislature from 1869-1870.

Joseph Weier passed away in Monroe in 1892, and his death record lists his occupation as simply “Capitalist.” Charles Sr. found a new business partner in his son, Charles Jr., who became part-owner of the grocery in 1899. Eldest daughter Louisa Weier, who never married, also lived above the store and, presumably, helped her father and brother maintain the business.

Charles Sr. passed away at his residence in July 1901, and Charles Jr. assumed full control of business operations. When Charles Weier Jr. suffered a stroke and died in 1907, the grocery and saloon were passed to his youngest living brother, Anton, though he was no longer working there in 1920.

Uncle Anton Weier Sr., meanwhile, continued to successfully produce wine in Southeast Michigan. Even though Joseph Weier is recorded as having an interest in the wine business more than two decades prior (in the 1870s), it was Anton Weier Sr. who founded the Weier Wine Company in 1891.

Anton’s son, August J. Weier, worked for his father’s wine company and held public office, serving in both the 39th and 40th sessions of the Michigan Legislature (from 1897 to 1898 and 1899 to 1900, respectively). While serving in the Michigan Legislature, August J. was appointed to the City Corporations, Fisheries and Game, Revision and Amendment of our Present Statutes, and State Capitol and Public Buildings committees.

Sister Mary Genevieve (Charles Weir Sr. and Frances Muchenhirn’s daughter) also served as a Congregation of St. Joseph Nun – taking vows with the Cleveland, Ohio-based order on June 13, 1899.

According to her April 10, 1928 obituary, Sister Mary Genevieve served as a cook and as a minister of goodwill in numerous missions and hospitals – including parishes in Kalamazoo and at the St. Francis Home in Detroit and Monroe. Her parents, being of old German descent had, “inherited their strong faith and noble qualities.”

Kelly Kendro contributed to this article.

Tom Adamich is President – Visiting Librarian Service, a firm he has operated since 1993. He also is Project Archivist for the Greening Nursery Company and Family Archives.

