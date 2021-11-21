New STEM fund announced by MCCC, DTE

A new endowed fund to advance STEM education has been announced by Monroe County Community College and the DTE Energy Foundation.

A check presentation will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 22, during the regularly scheduled monthly board meeting of the MCCC Board of Trustees. The meeting will be offered virtually through Microsoft Teams. Board members and MCCC staff only will meet in the MCCC Board Room at MCCC, 1555 S. Raisinville Rd.

The check will be presented by the DTE Energy Foundation and will establish the new DTE Energy Excellence in STEM Endowed Program Fund. Money will be used to advance STEM education in applied technology programs.

The board also will recognize the 10th-anniversary of Nuclear Engineering Technology Program at MCCC and the partnership between MCCC and DTE Energy that led to creation of the program.

“A brief historical presentation of the NUET program and its impact on the community and nuclear energy power provision in the region, hosted by several key players in the program from DTE Energy and MCCC, will also be shown during the celebration and available on the MCCC website following the event,” said MCCC.

Among the attendees will be Lynette Dowler, vice president of public affairs, DTE Energy; president and chair, DTE Energy Foundation at DTE Energy; chair of the MCCC Board of Trustees, and Dr. Kojo Quartey, president at MCCC.

The live, virtual board meeting can be accessed at https://www.monroeccc.edu/board under the schedule of meetings, November 22, 2021, link.