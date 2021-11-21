HBCU Football Final Scores in Week 12

HBCU football scores and results from action in the SWAC, MEAC, OVC, and Big South for Week 12.

Jackson State University QB Shedeur Sanders; Credit: JSU Athletics

SWAC

Alabama A&M 52, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 24

Jackson State 24, Alcorn State 10

Alabama State 24, Texas Southern 21

Florida A&M 46, Bethune-Cookman 21

Texas A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 3

Coach Simmons hold Florida Classic Trophy; Credit: FAMU Athletics

Key Points:

Jackson State (SWAC East) will host Prairie View (SWAC West) in the 2021 Cricket SWAC Football Championship game on Dec. 4 in Jackson, MS. Florida A&M won the Florida Classic and await the FCS Playoffs voters for a possible at-large spot. Aqeel Glass finished his collegiate career with passing of over 12,000 yards and 100 touchdowns. He passed for 450 yards and six touchdowns in his final game.

South Carolina State Wins the MEAC; Credit: MEAC

MEAC

South Carolina State 31, Norfolk State 21

North Carolina Central 34, Delaware State 28 (OT)

Howard 56, Virginia-Lynchburg 6 (Game Suspended)

Morgan State 28, Georgetown 21

Key Notes:

South Carolina State won the MEAC and would have been an outright win over the Spartans. Howard an VA-Lynchburg had another ugly brawl in HBCU Football. It's the second-consecutive week that a fight ended a contest.

BIG SOUTH

North Alabama 35, Hampton 27

Gardner-Webb 35, North Carolina A&T 27

OVC

Mississippi State 55, Tennessee State 10

