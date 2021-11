Wisconsin basketball is headed to the 2021 Maui Invitational, as the Badgers get set to begin the tournament on Monday. There will unfortunately be no trip to Hawaii for Wisconsin, as this year’s event will be held from November 22-24 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Badgers open the event by playing in the first game of the tournament when they take on Texas A&M. That game is set for a 1 p.m. CT start on Monday.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO