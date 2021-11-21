ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne, Bradley meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

By Automated Insights
Ottumwa Courier
 3 days ago

Bradley (1-4) vs. Duquesne (1-4) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Bradley is taking on Duquesne in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Duquesne lost 84-76 in overtime to Colorado in its...

