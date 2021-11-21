ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Dixie St. faces tough test vs No. 25 USC

By Automated Insights
Ottumwa Courier
 3 days ago

Dixie St. (1-3) vs. No. 25 Southern California (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Southern California presents a tough challenge for Dixie St.. Dixie St. has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Southern California remains No....

www.ottumwacourier.com

247Sports

2023 DL narrows recruitment to six schools, including Sooners

Inklings of the Sooners’ good fortunes with 2023 defensive linemen continued to amass Tuesday afternoon, as three-star defensive lineman and Fort Worth native Kaleb James named Oklahoma one of his top six schools. The Sooners made the cut alongside Oklahoma State, Baylor, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Formerly regarded as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ottumwa Courier

Charlotte faces USC Upstate

South Carolina Upstate (0-1) vs. Charlotte (1-0) Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte squares off against South Carolina Upstate in an early season matchup. DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina Upstate went 0-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

USC vs. Cal game postponed due to additional positive COVID-19 tests among Bears team

Saturday's scheduled matchup between California and USC in Berkeley has been postponed due to additional positive COVID-19 tests in the Cal football program, the school announced on Tuesday. Cal was without multiple players due to positive COVID-19 tests last weekend in the loss to Arizona, even though the school reported that the football program is 99% vaccinated. This is the first FBS game to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic this season.
BERKELEY, CA
Drew Peterson
Ottumwa Courier

USC Upstate goes for first win vs St. Andrews Presbyterian

St. Andrews Presbyterian vs. South Carolina Upstate (0-2) G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will be taking on the Knights of Division II St. Andrews Presbyterian. South Carolina Upstate lost 76-64 on the road to Charlotte in its most recent game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
usctrojans.com

No. 25 USC Men's Basketball Hosts Dixie State Monday

The No. 25 USC Trojans (3-0) will host the Dixie State Trailblazers (1-3) at the Galen Center on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. The game will be on the Pac-12 Network with J.B. Long and Don MacLean calling the action. USC's 3-0 start matches the opening of the 2020-21 season. The last time USC began 4-0 was in the 2019-20 season when it began 5-0. THE 2021-22 TROJANS-- The USC Trojans return six of their top eight scorers from the 2020-21 team which went 25-8, finished second in the Pac-12 by percentage points and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Gone are leading scorers Evan Mobley (NBA) and Tahj Eaddy (G-League), but back are forwards Isaiah Mobley, Chevez Goodwin and Max Agbonkpolo and guards Ethan Anderson, Drew Peterson and Isaiah White, almost all logging over 500 minutes of action last season. In all, 11 players return and the Trojans have added transfer guard Boogie Ellis, the AAC Co-Sixth Man of the Year, and three new freshmen, including California Gatorade Player of the Year guard Malik Thomas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Panthers vs Cardinals offensive preview: Panthers face tough test in Arizona

The Carolina Panthers (4-5) head to Arizona on Sunday to take on the Cardinals (8-1). Carolina lost 24-6 to the New England Patriots on Sunday while the Cardinals got back into the win column with a 31-17 win over the 49ers. The week before that they had suffered their first loss of the season to the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
carolinablitz.com

Heels Face Tough Test in Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

We will learn a lot about this UNC basketball team this weekend as they face a tough challenge in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. The Tar Heels will play a pair of games against nationally-ranked opponents – possibly two top-10 opponents – at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WDVM 25

Washington defense prepares for tough test Sunday vs. Tampa Bay

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team are back from their bye week, but the schedule does not get any easier, as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday. The reigning Super Bowl champs come into Sunday with the highest scoring offense in the league. On the other side, Washington’s defense comes in giving […]
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt blasts Biletnikoff Award voters over Ohio State snub

With the 2021 College Football season coming to an end, the Biletnikoff Award finalists were announced Tuesday. The list of the best wide receivers in college football is down to just three players from around the country. One B1G team is represented on the list with Purdue’s David Bell making the final cut. The other two WRs on the list included Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison.
OHIO STATE
dallassun.com

Bellarmine set for tough road test vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

Bellarmine didn't draw Gonzaga in next week's Empire Classic in Las Vegas, but the Knights will get to face the top-ranked Bulldogs nonetheless. Bellarmine (0-3) will travel to Spokane, Wash., to face the Zags (3-0) on Friday night before meeting No. 2 UCLA and Central Michigan in the four-team tourney next Monday and Tuesday in the desert.
SPOKANE, WA
Local 4 WHBF

Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa routs W. Michigan 109-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for […]
Ottumwa Courier

N. Arizona squares off against CS Fullerton

Cal State Fullerton (2-2) vs. Northern Arizona (3-3) Rolle Activity Center, Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton plays Northern Arizona in a non-conference matchup. Cal State Fullerton won 57-55 at San Diego on Friday, while Northern Arizona fell to Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, 82-80.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Baltimore Sun

No. 3 Maryland women’s basketball edges No. 6 Baylor, 79-76, in first of four top-10 matchups

Even a Maryland women’s basketball team at partial strength can take down a fellow top-ranked team. That should worry the rest of the country. The No. 3 Terps rallied after a slow start to beat No. 6 Baylor, 79-76, in a game that saw Diamond Miller exit with an injury in the third quarter, Angel Reese get into foul trouble in the fourth and starter Katie Benzan and reserve Faith Masonius sit ...
MARYLAND STATE
Ottumwa Courier

Fresno State, Santa Clara put streaks on line

Fresno State (4-0) vs. Santa Clara (5-0) JSerra Pavilion, San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara looks for its fifth straight victory as it faces Fresno State, who has won four in a row. Santa Clara is looking to extend its five-game winning streak, while Fresno State has won four in a row.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Beaumont Enterprise

FAYE: SE Texas ‘final four’ face tough tests in regionals

The area round started with some serious struggles for Southeast Texas teams last Thursday night, but a big bounce-back followed on Friday. Four local teams - Port Neches-Groves, West Orange-Stark, Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Newton - all advanced in different ways. PN-G and LC-M used huge offensive outings to outscore their...
PORT NECHES, TX

