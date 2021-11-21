Dixie St. faces tough test vs No. 25 USC

The No. 25 USC Trojans (3-0) will host the Dixie State Trailblazers (1-3) at the Galen Center on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. The game will be on the Pac-12 Network with J.B. Long and Don MacLean calling the action. USC's 3-0 start matches the opening of the 2020-21 season. The last time USC began 4-0 was in the 2019-20 season when it began 5-0. THE 2021-22 TROJANS-- The USC Trojans return six of their top eight scorers from the 2020-21 team which went 25-8, finished second in the Pac-12 by percentage points and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Gone are leading scorers Evan Mobley (NBA) and Tahj Eaddy (G-League), but back are forwards Isaiah Mobley, Chevez Goodwin and Max Agbonkpolo and guards Ethan Anderson, Drew Peterson and Isaiah White, almost all logging over 500 minutes of action last season. In all, 11 players return and the Trojans have added transfer guard Boogie Ellis, the AAC Co-Sixth Man of the Year, and three new freshmen, including California Gatorade Player of the Year guard Malik Thomas.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO