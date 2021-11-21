ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Hofstra visits Richmond

By Automated Insights
Ottumwa Courier
 3 days ago

Hofstra (1-3) vs. Richmond (2-2) Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and Richmond look to bounce back from losses. Hofstra fell short in a 69-67 game at Maryland on Friday. Richmond lost 73-70 to Drake on Saturday. TEAM LEADERS: Richmond's Tyler Burton...

www.ottumwacourier.com

friars.com

Women’s Soccer Falls To Hofstra In First Round Of NCAA Tournament

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The Providence College women's soccer team fell to Hofstra, 3-0, in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. Hofstra Soccer Stadium | Hempstead, N.Y. -The Friars had the first scoring opportunity within the first two minutes, but freshman Gillian Kenney's (Hanover, Mass.) shot went wide. -Sophomore Emma...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
hofstra.edu

Hofstra Defeats Elon To Win CAA Championship; Pride Headed To NCAA Tournament

Matthew Vowinkel scored two second half goals as top-seeded and 13th-ranked Hofstra erased a 1-0 halftime deficit and defeated third-seeded Elon, 3-2, to win the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Championship at Hofstra Soccer Stadium Sunday afternoon. Hofstra extended its unbeaten streak to 15 games (13-0-2) and established a new program...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

MSOC: Hofstra Hosts Elon In CAA Championship Game Sunday

Hempstead, NY - The top-seeded Hofstra University men's soccer team advanced to the Colonial Athletic Association championship game with a 2-1 victory over Drexel in the semifinals and will take on third-seeded Elon in the finals Sunday (November 14) at 1 p.m. at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The winner will earn the CAA's automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Men's Soccer Championship.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
wsvaonline.com

Dukes’ Volleyball falls at Hofstra in regular season finale

The James Madison volleyball team closed out its regular season Sunday as they lost 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 27-25) at Hofstra. The Dukes are now 17-7 overall and they tied for second in the league with Elon at 11-5. JMU had a .226 hitting percentage as a team as Miette Veldman...
VOLLEYBALL
Houston Chronicle

Breaking it down: Houston vs. Hofstra basketball season opener

A preview of the University of Houston's season opener against Hofstra:. Coach: Speedy Claxton (first season). No. Pos. Name Class Ht. PPG. RPG. About the Pride: Claxton, considered the greatest player in Hofstra history, was hired as head coach in April and will make his debut. Claxton ranks eighth in school history with 2,015 points and is the all-time leader in assists (660) and steals (288). … The Pride returns five players, including three starters, from last year’s team that advanced to the CAA tournament semifinals. … Ray, who averaged 19.3 points last season, was an All-CAA first-team preseason selection. Among transfers to the program: Zach Cooks (NJIT), Darlinstone Dubar (Iowa State), Aaron Estrada (Oregon), Abayomi Iyiola (Arkansas) and Jarrod Simmons (Penn). … Hofstra opens the season with five straight games on the road, including No. 15 Houston and No. 21 Maryland.
HOUSTON, TX
Ottumwa Courier

Hofstra goes up against Duquesne

Hofstra (0-1) vs. Duquesne (1-0) UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays Hofstra in an early season matchup. Hofstra fell 83-75 in overtime at Houston in its last outing. Duquesne is coming off a 73-61 home win over Rider in its most recent game. DID...
COLLEGE SPORTS
gohofstra.com

VB: Hofstra Battles in Loss to James Madison

Hempstead, NY - Junior Athina Dimitriadis tied a season-high with 13 kills for the Hofstra volleyball team in a three-set defeat to James Madison on Saturday afternoon inside the David S. Mack Physical Education Center. The set scores from today's contest were 27-25, 25-21, and 25-22. Hofstra's record drops to...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Person
Grant Golden
Person
Drake
WNYT

UAlbany cruises to season opening win over Hofstra

The UAlbany women's basketball team cruised to a 70-41 win over Hofstra in the season opener at SEFCU Arena on Wednesday night. All 13 players got into the game. Senior guard Ellen Hahne led the team with 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals in the win. In her first college game, Cambridge grad Lilly Phillips had 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists for the Great Danes. UAlbany plays its next three games on the road starting at Merrimack on November 16th. See highlights here.
COLLEGE SPORTS
elonphoenix.com

Phoenix Falls to Hofstra in CAA Tournament Final, 3-2

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The Elon University men's soccer team battled valiantly, but ultimately fell to No. 13 Hofstra in the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Championship match, 3-2 on Sunday, Nov. 14, at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. Elon (9-8-2) held a 1-0 lead after the opening stanza, but a pair of goals...
ELON, NC
thehofstrachronicle.com

With the core intact, Hofstra ready to make a run this season

After an improved 2020-21 campaign, the Hofstra women’s basketball team is ready to make moves this season. With several teams across the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) losing players, Hofstra’s core is still intact and they are ready to play. “There’s a lot of potential in this team with the returns...
ALBANY, NY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction from Duquesne Loss to Hofstra

Following a season-opening victory to Rider on Tuesday, the Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team suffered its first setback of the season, falling 73-63 to Hofstra as the Dukes could not overcome an 18-point halftime deficit. Though Duquesne won the second half by eight points, it was not enough to overcome some...
DUQUESNE, PA
bluehens.com

Football Game Preview: Richmond

.............................................................. » Saturday will mark the 34th all-time meeting between Delaware and Richmond. The two teams last met in 2019, a 35-25 victory for the Spiders. Overall, the Blue Hens hold a 21-12 record against Richmond, including a 2-1 mark under Head Coach Danny Rocco. » In their last contest,...
NEWARK, DE
chatsports.com

No. 15 Houston rallies to beat Hofstra 83-75 in overtime

Kyler Edwards had 10 points and 11 rebounds and J’Wan Roberts chipped in eight points and 15 rebounds for Houston, which shot 45% and was 10 of 24 on 3-pointers. Houston struggled from the free-throw line, making 15 of 25. The Cougars extended their home winning streak to 26 games.
HOUSTON, TX
thehofstrachronicle.com

Hofstra blanks Providence in opening round of NCAA Tournament

The Hofstra women’s soccer team defeated the Providence College Friars 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 13 at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. It was Hofstra’s second time in three years hosting an NCAA Tournament game after defeating Loyola Chicago 1-0 in overtime in 2019. Providence was making its second ever NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 1993.
PROVIDENCE, RI
gohofstra.com

MBB: Hofstra Heads To Steel City For Match-Up With Duquesne

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra men's basketball team will look for its first win of the season on Saturday when it travels to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to face Duquesne. Tip-off from the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday's game will air on ESPN+ and WRHU (88.7) will also...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Times Union

UAlbany women's basketball routs Hofstra in season opener

The University at Albany women’s basketball team used a 19-4 second quarter to pull away from Hofstra and put up a 70-41 victory to open the season. The win was their first against the Pride in seven meetings, and their most lopsided against a Division I opponent in head coach Colleen Mullen's tenure.
ALBANY, NY
gohofstra.com

MBB: Khalil Farmer Inks NLI With Hofstra

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra University Head Men's Basketball Coach Speedy Claxton announced today the signing of Khalil Farmer to a National Letter of Intent to begin his academic and athletic career at Hofstra in the Fall of 2022. Farmer, a 6-3 guard, is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and attends...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gohofstra.com

WXC: Hofstra Women Ready to Run at NCAA Regionals

Hempstead, NY - With rain in the forecast yet again, the Hofstra women's cross country team makes its return to The Bay State for the 2021 NCAA Division I Northeast Regional Championship on Friday, November 12, at Franklin Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The women's 6K race will begin at 11...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
bluehens.com

Blue Hens Fall at Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. – Despite career days from Zach Gwynn and Thyrick Pitts, the University of Delaware football team dropped its final road game of the season, falling 51-27 to the University of Richmond on Saturday afternoon in a CAA matchup at Claiborne Robins Stadium. With the loss, the Blue Hens slip to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in conference play.
RICHMOND, VA

