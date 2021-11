While Boston College and Utah sit 2,000 miles apart, the two programs do have one thing in common: two first-year head coaches looking to prove themselves early in the season. In the end, it was head coach Craig Smith of Utah (4–0) who got the better of Earl Grant and Boston College men’s basketball, handing BC (3–2) its second straight loss and its first in the Sunshine Slam tournament by a final score of 68–61.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO