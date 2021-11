PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast State College Commodores, are off to a 4-2 start, and getting set for three games over the next three days over in Pensacola. They will play Southern Arkansas, Odessa, and Lamar Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Again all those games over at Pensacola’s gym.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO