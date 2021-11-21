ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calendar 2022 Illustrations by Riccardo Guasco for Province of Alessandria

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at these beautiful calendar 2022 illustrations by Riccardo Guasco. These illustrations by Riccardo Guasco for the 2022 calendar are dedicated to the Province of Alessandria. The project was made...

weandthecolor.com

Dreams Illustration Series by EMANS

For a couple of weeks, EMANS worked on a small personal project. The Italy-based illustrator had fun representing a few dreams he had during this year. In this illustration series, he played with some abstract shapes and fewer characters mixed with his imagination. Enjoy the following artworks. For more, please...
weandthecolor.com

Innovators Illustrations by Cathal Duane

An illustration series by Cathal Duane based on historical inventors and innovators. Cathal Duane is an illustrator from Ireland. His work is characterized by highly figurative forms, smart compositions, and joyful colors. Cathal is represented by Usfolk and JSR. The following illustrations have been created by Cathal Duane as a...
weandthecolor.com

POSTER_ESCAPE Series by Mario Carpe

POSTER_ESCAPE, a colorful poster series by Mario Carpe. Poster_escape is a graphic design and illustration project by Mario Carpe. It is based on a collection of 36 posters. The link between all of these different poster concepts is the idea of escape. Mario Carpe says: “Humans, animals, and aliens try to find disconnections from reality and everyday life in several ways. Sometimes escaping from the escape itself.”
Photo & Video Tuts+

How to Create a Gold Effect in Illustrator

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to create a gold effect in Illustrator using a metallic gold gradient, basic blending techniques, and a bunch of effects. If you don't have the time to learn how to create a gold effect in Illustrator, you can always try some gold style Illustrator add-ons from Envato Elements. This Metallic Styles for Illustrator pack is just one of the many examples, and it comes with several Illustrator gold styles.
weandthecolor.com

Another Behaviour Brand Identity

For your daily dose of creative inspiration, today we want to show you the extraordinary brand identity of studio Another Behaviour. Another Behaviour is an independent design studio based in Singapore. Their brand identity is a reflection of the studio’s creative freedom and expertise. Enjoy the following images. For those who want to see more of the studio’s creative work, feel free to visit their website or follow them on Behance.
hudsonvalley360.com

Book Illustrator Exhibit

CLAVERACK — A three-dimensional work by Joan Steiner will be unveiled at the opening of an exhibit of works by nine children’s book illustrators in the Claverack Library’s Marilyn & Bob Laurie Foundation Gallery 2-4 p.m. Nov. 20 at the library, 629 Route 23B, Claverack. Artist and author of the much-loved “Look-Alikes” series, Steiner was a library champion, dedicated trustee, and patron who passed away in 2010. She was instrumental in planning and designing the new Claverack Free Library in the former A.B. Shaw Firehouse and was responsible for the addition of the light-filled roof monitor and generous gallery and community space. Some of the artists will be on hand to sign books to be offered for sale during the exhibit’s opening and until the show closes on Jan. 15. The library will follow COVID safety protocols and limit the room to 50 guests at a time; masks required. Library hours are posted at www.claveracklbrary.org. or call 518-851-7120.
weandthecolor.com

Mayfair Gin Branding by Ben Galbraith

Ben Galbraith created a sophisticated brand identity and packaging for Mayfair Gin. Ben Galbraith is a graphic designer with over 15 years of experience. He has been worked for some of the top design studios in the UK, Australia, and Singapore. For Mayfair Gin, he came up with this sophisticated brand identity and packaging.
weandthecolor.com

Tecrop Branding by Electric Brand Consultants

The team of Electric Brand Consultants created this unique visual identity for Tecrop. Electric Brand Consultants worked on a new branding concept for Tecrop, an agriculture tech company. “In order to create a brand which refers to traditional farming but offers innovative technologies for covering farmers’ needs, we created a...
weandthecolor.com

Isolated Office Objects Scene Creator for Adobe Photoshop

This fully customizable office objects scene creator is available for free download with an Adobe Stock trial subscription. Adobe Stock contributor @Marcel has produced this massive scene creator consisting of more than 50 high-resolution images on separate layers with editable backgrounds. Only smart objects have been used for quick customization. With this amazing collection of isolated objects, you can create hyper-realistic presentations in no time.
weandthecolor.com

Red & White Brand Manual Template for Adobe InDesign

You can download this brand manual template for free with an Adobe Stock trial subscription. Created by Adobe Stock contributor @McLittle Stock, this brand manual template for Adobe InDesign is equipped with 22 fully customizable pages. All pages are based on a uniform layout. The A4 template can be edited quite easy and all text sections, images, or graphics can be replaced with just a few simple clicks.
Variety

‘The Great Movement’ Review: La Paz Takes Center Stage in This Idiosyncratic Portrait of a City

There’s a symphonic rhythm to the aptly-titled Bolivian film “The Great Movement” (“El Gran Movimiento”). Kiro Russo’s portrait of La Paz is driven more by sensory cues than by any steady sense of narrative. Ostensibly following a trio of miners who arrive at the sprawling, Andean capital city with the hopes of getting jobs, “The Great Movement” emerges instead as a dissection of this highest of Latin American urban jungles. What first greets viewers of Russo’s film is the city as sounds. Images of buildings and traffic jams may slowly take up the screen but what immediately envelopes audiences is La...
Variety

Wada Emi, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer, Dead at 84

Wada Emi, the celebrated Japanese costume designer who won an Oscar for Kurosawa Akira’s “Ran” in 1985, has died. Wada’s family told Japanese media that she died on Nov. 13, 2021, but did not disclose the cause or the place of her death. Appreciated for her painstaking attention to detail – she hand-dyed the costumes for “Ran” – and for playing hard to get, Wada won numerous awards in addition to the Oscar and BAFTA. Other prizes included a Prime Time Emmy for her costumes in British TV show “Oedipus Rex” in 1993 and a Hong Kong Film Award for her designs...
Variety

‘Trolls 3’ to Debut in Theaters in 2023

Universal Pictures has announced plans for a third “Trolls” movie. The still-untitled film will be released in theaters on Nov. 17, 2023. Notably, the upcoming installment in the animated family-friendly franchise is deviating from the release pattern of its predecessor, which unexpectedly shook up the film exhibition industry last year. Universal planned to release “Trolls World Tour” in March 2020, right before COVID-19 forced movie theaters around the globe to close. Rather than delaying the film until cinemas were able to reopen, the studio decided to put it on digital rental service on the same day as its theatrical debut. However,...
WWD

BTS Teams With Amorepacific for Lip Sleeping Mask Inspired by ‘Permission to Dance’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. BTS and Amorepacific are teaming up for the first time. Ahead of the popular South Korean boy band’s upcoming “Permission to Dance On Stage” performances in Los Angeles, Amorepacific is launching its popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in a purple edition inspired by BTS’ tour. The limited-edition product will feature the brand’s sweet gummy bear scent with the BTS tour artwork on the packaging and the band’s logo on the jar.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Amorepacific is a...
Variety

Celebrity Photographer Clifton Prescod Shares What Should Be on Every Photographer’s Wish List

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From sound engineers and screenwriters to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety’s new series “Ask an Insider,” will ask top professionals within the entertainment industry to share their must-have essentials, for work… and for play. In this installment, celebrity photographer Clifton Prescod, who’s worked for stars such as Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys, shares what should be on every photographer’s wish list this year.  Visual...
weandthecolor.com

Refrakt: 12 Patterned Photoshop Glass Effects

Discover Refrakt, an ultra-realistic patterned glass effect featuring 12 unique glass textures. Compatible with Adobe Photoshop, this product by Studio 2am contains 12 files. Refrakt is a super-stylish patterned glass effect featuring glass patterns in 12 rippled styles. Each file gives you the ability to adjust distortion, scale, and detail according to your own preferences so you can achieve countless looks.
ARTnews

The Ultimate Gift Guide for Creative Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Life has been anything but normal lately, so it’s perfectly understandable if some people aren’t entirely focused on the holidays yet. (Spoiler alert: They’re almost here.) Even in the best of times, procrastination over gift shopping is a perennial hazard—which is why the sound of panic buttons being pushed is loudest around December 23. This is less of a problem when buying for kids, since they’re hardly shy about letting you know what they want, but too often that means...
