Calendar 2022 Illustrations by Riccardo Guasco for Province of Alessandria

CLAVERACK — A three-dimensional work by Joan Steiner will be unveiled at the opening of an exhibit of works by nine children’s book illustrators in the Claverack Library’s Marilyn & Bob Laurie Foundation Gallery 2-4 p.m. Nov. 20 at the library, 629 Route 23B, Claverack. Artist and author of the much-loved “Look-Alikes” series, Steiner was a library champion, dedicated trustee, and patron who passed away in 2010. She was instrumental in planning and designing the new Claverack Free Library in the former A.B. Shaw Firehouse and was responsible for the addition of the light-filled roof monitor and generous gallery and community space. Some of the artists will be on hand to sign books to be offered for sale during the exhibit’s opening and until the show closes on Jan. 15. The library will follow COVID safety protocols and limit the room to 50 guests at a time; masks required. Library hours are posted at www.claveracklbrary.org. or call 518-851-7120.

CLAVERACK, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO