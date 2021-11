Juventus striker Alvaro Morata is amazed by the talent of Barcelona pair Gavi and Pedri. The trio are with Spain preparing for their World Cup qualifier in Greece. Morata said of the teenage pair: "Now it is amazing, when I was 17 years old it cost me a lot to train with the first team and the first time I came here, I don't know if to see Iniesta, Cesc ... But now you see Pedri or Gavi and they seem to be 32 years old, it's crazy.

