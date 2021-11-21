ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Now a free agent, Terence Crawford explains why he’ll be ‘moving forward’ without Bob Arum

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter putting up a huge win and an entertaining performance against Shawn Porter, Terence Crawford is now a free agent. The top...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Insider

Tim Bradley: “Spence Is A Great Fighter But He’s Breaking Down, He Want No Parts Of Crawford”

Tim Bradley was always skeptical that a showdown between WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford and unified champion Errol Spence Jr. would be made. For years now, both men have wiped out the competition and have staked their claims as the best fighter in the division. Although many, including Bradley, would love to see how a matchup between them would shake out, fans and pundits have been forced to wait.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Errol Spence Jr. Disagrees With Terence Crawford Vs. Shawn Porter Stoppage: “His Daddy Tripping, I Had Porter Up”

With Shawn Porter and Terence Crawford engaging in a back and forth war, Errol Spence Jr. thoroughly enjoyed his view from his ringside seat. A crowd of just over 11,000 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, routinely rose to their feet for the majority of the night. Although Crawford attempted to fight a patient fight, Porter refused to let him do so. With his nonstop pressure, Crawford was forced at times to bite down on his mouthpiece and fight fire with fire.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Crawford
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Shawn Porter
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis: Shawn Porter Knows I Could Hold My Own, One Of Top Guys After Sparring Session

Gervonta Davis didn’t hesitate when his assistant trainer, Barry Hunter, asked him recently to spar with Shawn Porter. The former IBF/WBC welterweight champion needed southpaw looks for his huge fight Saturday night against Terence Crawford, a right-handed opponent who often boxes from a left-handed stance. Getting that type of work made sense for Davis, too, because he is preparing for an aggressive, rugged, stout opponent in Isaac Cruz.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford wants Canelo Alvarez after Porter fight

By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is already looking past his opponent for this Saturday night in Shawn Porter by saying he wants superstar Canelo Alvarez. Like a glutton, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) isn’t satisfied with the filet mignon that’s on his plate this Saturday; he wants some tasty ribeye steak in targeting Canelo for that lottery money.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Crawford: Errol Spence Is They Cash Cow; They Just Used Shawn Porter As A Pawn

LAS VEGAS – It took Terence Crawford some time to understand why, all of a sudden, Al Haymon was in favor of Shawn Porter fighting him. Without naming Haymon, Crawford noted before their final press conference Wednesday at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino that the founder of Premier Boxing Champions never seemed interested in matching Porter with him when Porter held the WBC welterweight title. Eventually, Crawford concluded that Haymon and Errol Spence Jr. are essentially using Porter as their barometer to determine whether Spence will face him.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

War! - Watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford, who is known for being one of the top pound-for-pound boxers for quite some time now, took on Shawn Porter on Saturday night. The WBO welterweight title was on the line, and Crawford was naturally the huge favorite in the contest, coming in at betting odds of around -700. It didn’t look like it during the fight though, as it was a close and entertaining back and forth affair.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat
Bad Left Hook

Crawford vs Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout. Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

One boxer doesn’t see Canelo as pound for pound best, he aims to prove it

Welterweight Terence Crawford aims to put all the doubts aside on Saturday night after making a bold claim that he’s the pound for pound number one fighter on the planet. ‘Bud’ – who cleaned up 140 pounds and is undefeated in 37 bouts, faces Shawn Porter in what many believe is his first live opponent for some years.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Crawford vs Porter LIVE result: Fight highlights and latest reaction

Terence Crawford stopped Shawn Porter in the 10th round by technical knockout Saturday night in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.Crawford (38-0) retained his WBO welterweight title and extended his streak of KOs or TKOs to nine in front of a sold-out crowd of 11,568 at Mandalay Bay. Porter (31-4-1), who has risen to become a legitimate top-five welterweight, and was easily the best opponent of Crawford’s career, displayed relentless aggression in the early rounds. Crawford’s switch-hitting flex didn’t necessarily work when he turned to southpaw early in the fight, as Porter adjusted accordingly and connected often.After playing defence and smiling more than punching, Crawford finally showed signs of offence in the sixth round and came alive in the ninth and tenth rounds. Crawford knocked down Porter early in the 10th round with a left uppercut and then delivered an exclamation point with a devastating right hook to the temple. Porter’s trainer and father, Kenny, threw in the towel and called for referee Celestino Ruiz to stop the fight. Relive all the action below:
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Jose Benavidez: I Was Honestly Fighting With One Leg & I Gave Crawford A Great Fight

Jose Benavidez Jr. understood that his right leg would eventually become a hindrance when he accepted his shot at Terence Crawford’s WBO welterweight title. Benavidez ultimately determined that turning down the fight he wanted most would’ve been a bad business decision, so he challenged Crawford anyway in October 2018. Later in their fight, Benavidez noticeably favored a right leg that was badly damaged during a career-threatening, unsolved shooting in August 2016.
OMAHA, NE
fightsports.tv

Crawford Didn’t Want Porter; Atlas Says Crawford To Leave Top Rank and Gore-Williams To Fight

Terence Crawford told Shawn Porter that he wanted to fight Errol Spence Jr. or Keith Thurman instead. Longtime boxing trainer Teddy Atlas said Crawford will leave Top Rank after he fights Porter. Pro-Bowl running back Frank Gore and former NBA All-Star Deron Williams have been added to the undercard of the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight. Today in the Fight Sports Daily News.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Terence Crawford’s salty comment on Canelo Alvarez’s success

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford stressed that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is at the peak of his career but his time will also come. Canelo Alvarez has had a big year and his recent win over Caleb Plant saw him making history once again. His fellow world champion Terence Crawford, on the other hand, spent almost the entire 2021 without an elite-level opponent to share the ring with.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Terence Crawford Reveals Who Will Be Next Pound For Pound King

Terence Crawford recorded another significant win at the weekend in stopping Shawn Porter. The first boxer to ever do so. Attention now turns to a huge fight involving Crawford and Errol Spence next year. Spence has said he wants to box again in March so a summer showdown could be...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis sparring Shawn Porter for Pitbull Cruz and Terence Crawford fight

By Jeff Aronow: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is putting in the hard work sparring with Shawn Porter this week for their respective fights against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The former IBF/WBC welterweight champion Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) is finishing up his training and getting help from Gervonta (25-0,...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Keith Thurman ready for Terence Crawford in mid-2022

By Huck Allen: Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman says he’ll be ready to take on Terence Crawford eight months from now in the summer of 2022 for his WBO welterweight title. Crawford needs a high-profile opponent for his next fight, and Thurman, 32, would be the ideal candidate for the job.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy