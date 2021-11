LAS VEGAS —Terence "Bud" Crawford and "Showtime" Shawn Porter didn't need to hoot and holler to make their point. With fight day three days away, they were all business. The longtime acquaintances came up together in the amateur ranks in the late 2000s. At the time, Porter outweighed Crawford by more than 30 pounds. More than a decade later, the welterweight stars are finally crossing paths.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO