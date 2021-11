Dell Rapids St. Mary and Howard walked away from day one of the SDHSAA Football Championships as winners in their respective classes. In the first game of day one, the 9B Championship was decided in second overtime with a score of 44-42. With both teams trading a score and two-point conversions, Potter County scored on a Grant Luiken pass to Ryder Falkenhagen. Luiken’s two-point conversion run was unsuccessful. Nic Gaspar ran for touchdown to respond, and C.J. Smith added two more points for the win to Gabriel Lindeman for the Cardinals’ first 9B championship. Gaspar had 103 rushing yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns. He also caught three receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown. Grant Luikens, of Potter County, was named the “Joe Robbie” MVP.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 12 DAYS AGO