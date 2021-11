If you haven’t heard the news, Week 10 for the Philadelphia Eagles went just about as well as it could go. The Birds earned the TKO in the tenth round of their NFL season. All three phases, offense, defense, and special teams, contributed to the victory. Jalen Hurts played one of his best games of the season. DeVonta Smith delivered a two-touchdown performance on his birthday, and by the time this one was over, it felt like it was every Eagles fan’s birthday as well.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO