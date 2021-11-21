ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Journey Continues: Living a Thankful life

San Marcos Daily Record
 3 days ago

My journey this year for Thanksgiving will find Judy and me at home eating turkey and...

www.sanmarcosrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Plymouth man thanks dentist for 'saving my life'

A man has thanked a dentist for "saving my life" after a routine check revealed cancer in his mouth. John Sanders, 55, from Plymouth was being checked by dentist Jasleen Batra when she found a lump in his mouth. He was referred to Derriford Hospital where the lump was diagnosed...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Advance

Giving thanks for the whole of life

As I write this on Veterans Day my heart is filled with gratitude for the service that has been rendered by veterans. It has long seemed serendipitous to me that Veterans Day and Thanksgiving occur within the same month. The co-occurrence creates a kind of season of gratitude, with Thanksgiving Day set aside expressly for the purpose of giving thanks and Veterans Day providing a fine opportunity to offer thanks that are focused specifically on veterans and their service to the nation.
COMBAT SPORTS
Lowell Sun

Appalachian Trail journey provides life lessons for Lowell resident

LOWELL — On July 7, Liam Henderson’s mother, Marlies, waved goodbye to her son at the top of Mount Katahdin in Northeast Piscataquis, Maine. It would be almost four months to the day when Marlies would reunite with Liam at Amicalola Falls in Dawsonville, Ga., where he completed his journey along the Appalachian Trail.
LOWELL, MA
dakotanewsnow.com

Genuine Journeys of Life Vol. 2 is now available

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Co-author Mike Henriksen joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about his latest book, Genuine Journeys of Life, Volume 2. The book tells true stories from local people. Copies of the book are now available. Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wfla.com

Live an Anxiety Free Life

The owners of “Spirit Warrior Nation”, Thara Prashad joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with ways to get the whole family involved Yoga. Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in...
YOGA
Circleville Herald

Values for Living: Life lesson revisited

How many times have you sluffed off childhood life lessons as “Old Wives Tales,” or fantasy responded to with, “See that didn’t hurt.” One such life lesson that I sluffed off was the “If you keep watching that much television, you will just become a ‘couch potatoe.’”. The word is...
RELIGION
mnprairieroots.com

The journey

ONCE UPON A TIME in The Land of Plenty, a waif of a girl and her mother wound through the packed dirt and cobblestone streets of their remote village. Sometimes they walked side-by-side. Other times the wee girl trailed her mother. But when they reached the village square, where a raucous crowd had gathered, they clasped hands and quickened their pace. The pair wanted to avoid the angry villagers crowded around The Village Know-It-All. He stood high above the throng, encouraging them to resist all attempts by The Ministry of Health and other officials in a far away city to stop The Great Invader.
MINNESOTA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Be thankful every moment, even when life is trying

When my son was only 4 months old, I was hospitalized with a life-threatening condition that left me unable to care for him for several months. My husband, my mom and dad, family and friends, dropped everything to help care for my infant son and our home. Surgery left me...
RICHLAND, WA
The Press

Joy of Life-A Home For Your Surrogacy Journey

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy of Life is a surrogacy company based in Southern California, Led by a team of surrogates with their own personal experiences. Joy of Life is committed to leading and guiding families on their journey to have a child, working tirelessly to help them realize their dreams.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Bill Abbate

Double the Life You Live

Is it possible to live twice as long? How about living twice the life? Are either plausible?. I ran across a quote from an ancient Roman poet and author that led me down this thought path. He was born in Spain and Is commonly known as Martial in English. Who would not want to know more if there were truly a way to live a longer life?
duboiscountyherald.com

Centenarian has lived full life

Clarence Marie Elkins reached the century mark on Friday. Her daughter, Diane Wininger, wrote an article about her to mark the milestone. That article follows:. Clarence Marie Elkins turned 100 years old on Friday, November 19, 2021. She is a lifetime resident of Dubois County. She is a descendant of Edmund Archer, a patriot of the Revolutionary War. She was born on her Grandparents’ (Kinder and Alvretta Wineinger) farm near Hillham. Her mother was Ora Archer Wineinger. Her father Clarence Wineinger was accidentally shot at the farm during a chivaree to celebrate his wedding. He died a few hours later. Since Marie didn’t ever meet her father she was named after him.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
San Marcos Daily Record

Fantastic & Flour-free

Holiday entertaining season begins on Thanksgiving. Anyone who has been tasked with hosting Thanksgiving understands the commitment required to prepare a delicious meal for guests, which often encompasses appetizers, several side dishes and, of course, turkey as the centerpiece. Guests attending a Thanksgiving dinner can give holiday hosts and hostesses ...
SOCIETY
Meridian Star

BRAD DYE: Living thankfully in the moment

“Be present in all things and thankful for all things.” -Maya Angelou. I came across this quote last week in one of the many “Thanksgiving” emails that were flooding my inbox. There, in the midst of emails about “why we eat turkey, how to cook a turkey and turkey trivia,” was this simple quote from American poet Maya Angelou. It is a beautiful quote and one filled with truth.
ENTERTAINMENT
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Living Grace: Living abundant life a process

Sometimes I think that I have a handle on all this God stuff. I pray and fast and read my Bible. I feel patient and calm and my very soul is in connection with the Father. Suddenly, I am in line at the grocery store and the person in front of me is taking their sweet time putting their things on the belt. They are busy talking on the phone and generally being animated with everyone around them. All their items are bagged up and suddenly they remember that they need to pay for their purchases. After an eternity, they finally find their debit card only to have it rejected. They try it again and again before switching to another card that is also denied. They then decide to pay cash, but they don’t have enough for everything, so they must sort through the items in their cart.
MUSKOGEE, OK
San Marcos Daily Record

CHOPPIN' FUN LEARNING POT

It’s fun, fun, fun in the kitchen with LeapFrog’s Choppin’ Fun Learning Pot! You’re little one will have a great time preparing pretend meals with easy to use snap-apart veggies, a play knife and cutting board. The Choppin’ Fun Learning Pot has five interactive recipes and teaches your child about the world of numbers and colors.
RECIPES
WVNews

Thanks living this Thanksgiving

The old adage of an attitude of gratitude speaks volumes as to the priority of our attitudes that guide us through each day. A thankful spirit and personality attract others to our lifestyle, opinions, and example. Usually a thankful person is a giving person. It is difficult to be extremely...
FESTIVAL
thehendersonnews.com

United Way thanks VeraBank for their continued support; creates new campaign

The United Way of Rusk County has been forced to cancel the Taste of Rusk County for the second year due to the resurgence of COVID cases within the area. The cancelation of such a huge event could have a lasting impact on the organization’s annual funds, but a generous donation from VeraBank worked to soften the blow.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Daily Californian

Finding thankfulness in everyday life

Gratitude is an emotion indubitably correlated with happiness. Although it is one of the healthiest emotions, it can also be one of the hardest to feel when things seem to be at their worst. I have experienced — and constantly remind myself — that when things aren’t going as I had planned, if I am thankful, it all works out. Thanksgiving is a blissful holiday that reminds us to be thankful for what we have, but the positive vibes and feels of the holiday can transfer to our everyday lives if we change our attitudes to be thankful. Here are ways to find gratitude through everyday life so that you can give thanks for 365 days of the year.
BERKELEY, CA
swnewsmedia.com

Commentary: What are you thankful for in life?

In your life, what are you most thankful for? What does a good life look like for you?. Millennials were recently asked about their goals and what would make for a good life for them. Over 80% said they wanted to be rich. The next closest answer was to be famous.
CHANHASSEN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy