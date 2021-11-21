Holiday in the Gardens celebrates 20 years of its Festival of Lights

The Town of Dillsboro is excited to announce the return of The Festival of Lights and Luminaries this December. The 36th annual installment of this classic mountain celebration will take place from 5—9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, December 3 and 4, as well as the following weekend, December 10 and 11. The town will be aglow with more than 2,500 white lights—both electric and candle—adorning the downtown buildings and streets. “The Luminaries event is much beloved by the community as well as visitors,” says event coordinator David Marker. “It is a tradition that endures with shops and restaurants open late so folks can enjoy the lights and luminaries and the sounds of the season around the village. Getting back to more normal feels good.”

DILLSBORO, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO