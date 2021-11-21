ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Holiday in the Gardens celebrates 20 years of its Festival of Lights

San Marcos Daily Record
 3 days ago

Holiday in the Gardens will hold its Moody Gardens Festival of Lights from Nov. 20 to...

www.sanmarcosrecord.com

Effingham Radio

Holiday Lights & Festive Sights: City Of Effingham Christmas Light Competition

The City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau is excited to announce its eighth annual holiday light competition Holiday Lights & Festive Sights for the 2021 holiday season! Plan to decorate your residence or business to help spread holiday cheer and welcome visitors throughout the season. All residents and businesses residing within city limits are encouraged to participate in the competition.
EFFINGHAM, IL
KRQE News 13

Railroad garden brings holiday cheer to kids, adults during River of Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden, crews make everything magical. Nearly every tree is wrapped in twinkling lights and even the tiniest display brings holiday cheer. While the River of Lights crew works to light up everything, a group of about half a dozen volunteers works to light up the Railroad Garden.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Holiday of Lights on its way as Bluefield prepares for holidays

BLUEFIELD — The new parking lot on Princeton Avenue in Bluefield beside the TailYard dog park will be closed, starting Monday, as the city prepares for the holidays. “The parking lot on Raleigh Street at the Warlick Building, the Dog Park, and the Railyard will be closed from November 15 through January 10, 2022 to allow for the set up of the Holiday of Lights and the Hometown Christmas Festival,” the city announced last week.
BLUEFIELD, WV
Iowa State Daily

Iowa State students gather to celebrate the Festival of Lights at Diwali 2021

Iowa State’s Indian Students’ Association celebrated a momentous occasion Sunday evening. With over 600 tickets sold, the association hosted their largest event of the year at Memorial Union’s Great Hall: Diwali 2021. Diwali is a prominent religious holiday celebrated all over India by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists. Lasting...
IOWA STATE
matadornetwork.com

Hanukkah menorahs and candles to help you celebrate the festival of lights

The inspiring story of the Maccabees is the focal point of every Hanukkah celebration. Each year, we gather to commemorate the miracle of the oil lasting eight days when it should have only lasted one. We can’t expect our own Hanukkah candles or menorahs to produce the same result, but that doesn’t mean we can’t hope. What better way to commemorate the festival of lights than with handcrafted Hanukkah gifts? These are some of the most stunning Hanukkah gifts to keep in mind this holiday season for adorning your Hanukkah dinner table.
CELEBRATIONS
muscatineiowa.gov

Some display areas are still available for Festival of Lights celebration

MUSCATINE, Iowa – With thoughts of sugar plums dancing in their heads, the elves in the Muscatine Parks and Recreation office have been busy checking the adoption list for the Weed Park Festival of Lights. The elves discovered, however, that there remained a few display areas left for local community organizations and businesses to adopt.
MUSCATINE, IA
hngnews.com

Cottage Grove holiday light contest returns for its second year

For the second year, Cottage Grove will be lit up this holiday season, thanks to a holiday decorations contest for local homes and businesses. Light Up the Grove is a holiday light display contest hosted by the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce. It will run from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
San Marcos Daily Record

The Journey Continues: Living a Thankful life

My journey this year for Thanksgiving will find Judy and me at home eating turkey and pie without a gathering of family or friends. The virus is disruptive to our flow of annual events; it has changed the shopping, celebrating and traveling patterns for all of us.I am not thankful ...
LIFESTYLE
San Marcos Daily Record

Luminary series of summer phlox offers color and fragrance

Recently, I was given the task of writing a garden piece on the topic I wish I had. Sounds like a writer trap, doesn’t it? Though I am still writing that piece, I will tell you I wish I had planted more Luminary phlox last spring.The Luminary series of garden ...
GARDENING
San Marcos Daily Record

Registration now open for city’s Holiday Camp

Registration is now open for the City of San Marcos’s Holiday Camp. The city’s parks and recreation is encouraging everyone interested to register their children for the camp that takes place during the holiday break. Visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/activesmtx to register your child for the camp, the city said. This year the...
SAN MARCOS, TX
thelaurelofasheville.com

Holiday Tradition Continues in Dillsboro: The Festival of Lights and Luminaries

The Town of Dillsboro is excited to announce the return of The Festival of Lights and Luminaries this December. The 36th annual installment of this classic mountain celebration will take place from 5—9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, December 3 and 4, as well as the following weekend, December 10 and 11. The town will be aglow with more than 2,500 white lights—both electric and candle—adorning the downtown buildings and streets. “The Luminaries event is much beloved by the community as well as visitors,” says event coordinator David Marker. “It is a tradition that endures with shops and restaurants open late so folks can enjoy the lights and luminaries and the sounds of the season around the village. Getting back to more normal feels good.”
DILLSBORO, NC
San Marcos Daily Record

CELEBRATING BUSINESS

After last year’s postponement, the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce turned out in full force to celebrate the business community at it 118th annual dinner.Hundreds gathered Thursday at the San Marcos Conference Center to honor those who received special recognition for their involvement in the business community during 2020-21.“We ...
SAN MARCOS, TX
ctpublic.org

Connecticut Garden Journal: Plants and cuttings make festive holiday centerpieces

Thanksgiving Day is almost upon us. It will be good to gather safely with friends and family again to celebrate. To make the meal more festive consider decorating your table with plants. You can use a variety of living plants and cuttings to make a centerpiece or smaller place settings to accentuate the holiday. Here's some ideas.
GARDENING

