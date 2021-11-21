Free Thanksgiving dinners being offered again in county

Hungry Hunt County residents, looking for a free Thanksgiving dinner, will again have at least two options available Thursday, one in Greenville and one in Commerce.

• The longest-running consecutive Thanksgiving tradition in Greenville, “Feed The Hungry” at Clark Street Christian Church, 1402 Clark Street in Greenville.

For the second year in a row, due to COVID-19 the dinners, starting at 10:30 a.m., will be for carry out or delivery only. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

“There is no cost,” said the church’s Berniece Reeves-Brown. “We welcome volunteers to help deliver the meals.”

To order meals, interested persons can call 903-455-3148.

The church began the tradition when Ernestine Katie Williams had a vision of providing a free Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner to the elderly, the sick and shut-ins who would not have family to visit and who would not receive Meals on Wheels that day. She felt that Christians should not sit down to a bountiful spread until they made certain that God’s sheep were fed, and she called her mission “Feed the Hungry.” She contacted her church for permission to use the kitchen facilities and called upon family, friends and local citizens to assist. Margie Wright and her daughter, Millie Edwards, worked with Ernestine, taking on more tasks as her health began to fail. Williams received the Worthy Citizen of the year award in the early 1990s and asked Wright and Edwards to promise they would not let the mission die out.

Reeves-Brown said whether the church will be able to provide this year’s Christmas dinner will be based on how successful the Thanksgiving event turns out.

• Omega’s Biscuits N’Eggs, 1814 Monroe Street in Commerce, is hosting the “Feeding the Community” free Thanksgiving lunch. The restaurant will provide a meal of turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll, drink and dessert.

Last year the restaurant served 856 persons, with 78 volunteers and seven sponsors.

Additional information is available by calling 903-266-3002.