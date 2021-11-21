ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd Finally Sack Solskjaer After Dismal Run

By Kieran CANNING
 3 days ago
Manchester United ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's three-year reign as manager at Old Trafford on Sunday, but plan to wait until the end of the season to name the Norwegian's permanent successor. Saturday's 4-1 embarrassment at the hands of struggling Watford was the final straw for the United board, who...

