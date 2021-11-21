ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Carrick to take temporary charge

Cover picture for the articleFormer Manchester United captain Michael Carrick will step up from his coaching role to become temporary...

LFCTransferRoom

Non-Liverpool: Michael Carrick Taking Over As Caretaker Manager As Glazers Keep All Coaching Staff At Manchester United Despite Embarsssing Football

After confirming the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this morning, Manchester United will be appointing Ole's sidekick Michael Carrick as caretaker manager, as well as keeping rest of the coaching staff. Manchester United are in all kinds of states at the moment and sorting who takes over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Michael Carrick ready to manage Manchester United for ‘as long as it takes’ after Ed Woodward meeting

Michael Carrick is prepared to take charge of Manchester United for as long as he needed after following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal.Carrick will lead United's coaching staff for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Villarreal, with a place in the knock-out stages up for grabs.The former United midfielder and assistant coach to Solskjaer is acting as a caretaker while United search for an interim candidate to take charge until the end of the season.United are also seeking Solskjaer's permanent successor for next season, with Mauricio Pochettino understood to be interested in swapping Paris Saint-Germain for the Old Trafford dugout.Solskjaer's remarkable start...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Michael Carrick
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino keen on job, Michael Carrick press conference

Manchester United begin the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era this week with interim boss Michael Carrick primed to take charge of the team for their Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.Following one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure, going down 4-1 at Watford, United have opted for a change, leaving a complicated legacy for Solskjaer due to his failure to deliver silverware. It had been a long time coming, too, with The Independent learning that the 48-year-old was made aware that he was under renewed pressure ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, with United chiefs increasingly concerned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Old Trafford#Manchester United#Coaching#Welcome Back
The Independent

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick to face media after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit

Michael Carrick is the next former player taking temporary charge of Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.The first-team coach has stepped into the breach after United ended Solskjaer’s three-year reign following a run of poor results which included a 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool and a derby loss to Manchester City before the final straw of the embarrassing 4-1 reverse at Watford.Carrick’s first job as caretaker boss while the club’s hierarchy find an interim manager to take them through to the end of the season is to face the media on Monday ahead of a crucial Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Berg: Carrick won't be nervous in charge of Man Utd

AC Omonia coach Henning Berg believes Michael Carrick will able to lift Manchester United's players after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking. Interim boss Carrick has already emphasised the responsibility of playing for a club as big as United and Berg can see reaction from the players tonight at Champions League opponents Villarreal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

United caretaker Carrick relishing the challenge

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick said he has limited time to make an impact in the role but is relishing the challenge ahead of Tuesday's Champions League group game at Villarreal. United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday after a run of five defeats in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United: Continuity caretaker Michael Carrick takes charge of club in need of sweeping change

A new broom sweeps clean but it is not yet clear whether that will be the case for Manchester United’s caretaker manager, if that is indeed what we’re calling him. Michael Carrick is the interim appointment before the interim appointment before the eventual appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent successor at the end of the season. One of the biggest clubs in world football could conceivably be led by four different managers – Solskjaer included – in the space of six months. And that’s if this all goes to plan.It is easy to mock this unorthodox approach to appointing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Villarreal vs Manchester United LIVE: Red Devils attempt to reach the last-16 of the Champions League under the caretaker charge of Michael Carrick after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal

Manchester United will be looking to reach the last-16 of the Champions League when they face Villarreal, as they play for the first time since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager. Solskjaer was dismissed following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford, with his assistant Michael Carrick taking caretaker...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Michael Carrick asked Solskjær about taking charge of Manchester United

Michael Carrick called Ole Gunnar Solskjær before taking over at Old Trafford, Manchester United’s interim manager has revealed. “It’s been an emotional few days,” Carrick said after leading his side to a 2-0 win at Villarreal. “And the first person I spoke to was Ole to see what he thought about it, because I thought that was the right thing to do. I take pride in the responsibility of taking the team.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United result: Five things we learned as Cristiano Ronaldo seals Champions League qualification

Michael Carrick’s first game in charge of Manchester United ended in style as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho struck to seal a 2-0 victory and send the club into Champions League knockout stages. Despite the tumult of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking on Sunday morning, United knew they could ill-afford to drop points against Villarreal, with their qualification still uncertain. A cagey first half offered few sparks, with United cautious and lacking attacking imagination as Villarreal came closest to breaking the deadlock. However, they burst into life after the hour mark as Cristiano Ronaldo pounced to score a fine lob...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Carrick passed with flying colours'

Michael Carrick landed a "crucial" win as caretaker manager of Manchester United and navigated his first game "with flying colours", says former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman. Carrick oversaw United's 2-0 win at Villarreal on Tuesday, a result that guaranteed their progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE

