If you're thinking about retiring early, you need to have a financial plan in place. You've probably been investing in an employer-sponsored retirement plan such as a 401(k) or 403(b). You may even have money socked away in a traditional or Roth IRA. But you'll be on the hook for taxes and penalties if you touch those accounts before you're eligible. You can withdraw any amounts you've contributed to a Roth IRA penalty-free but your money will stop working for you as soon as you withdraw it.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO