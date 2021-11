We have all seen a painting that we wished to step into. Picture walking the streets in Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” or being in his bedroom in Arles. Now you can. The Immersive Vincent Van Gogh Exhibition has traveled the world and has finally landed in the Philadelphia area. Located in Upper Darby, the exhibit is a short 25 minute drive from campus. The exhibit was built in The Tower Theater, a popular music and concert venue that was named one of the top 10 live music venues in America by The Rolling Stone Magazine. Running through the end of February, the Van Gogh exhibit is the perfect weekend activity with friends or family.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO