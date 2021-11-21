EDITORIAL: Grateful for generous support

THUMBS UP

Thumbs up to Enid Public School Foundation and its continued support of our classroom teachers.

The foundation recently presented 43 grants worth $32,503 to district educators — the highest dollar amount ever awarded.

EPSF awards grants twice each school year — once in the fall semester and again in the spring semester. Since 1990, the foundation has awarded nearly $700,000 in grants.

In making the selections, the foundation looks for projects that focus on innovation and impact to student learning

Teachers submit requests for funding, and the selection process is conducted anonymously. The committee making the selections does not know who is requesting the grants or what school they are from.

Enid Public Schools is fortunate to have a strong foundation that provides such assistance.

We also want to congratulate those educators who received grants. We know they will put the funded projects to good use to benefit their students.

THUMBS UPThumbs up to United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma for its recent Day of Kindness.

All sorts of good deeds were done in Enid and other communities in the area on Friday, Nov. 12. We saw such things as food and supply deliveries to cleanups to thank-you notes. And, it was all possible due to the efforts of countless sponsors, volunteers and workers.

“Today was just amazing — it really touched my heart to see so many people pour out love and compassion for others,” said Dan Schiedel, United Way executive director. “It was great because kindness is spreading. It’s touching others’ lives in other communities.”

We love this event. It is so awesome to see so many people doing good deeds and being kind to each other.

We’d love it more if people took that to heart every day of the year.

THUMBS UPThumbs up to Enid attorney Dustin E. Conner, who will serve a three-year term on Oklahoma Bar Association’s Board of Governors starting in January.

He will be part of the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors, which meets monthly and governs the association. He will represent Supreme Court Judicial District Four, which consists of Alfalfa, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Harper, Kingfisher, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Washita, Woods and Woodward counties.

Conner is a shareholder at the Enid office of Gungoll, Jackson, Box and Devoll PC, where he practices in the areas of banking, agriculture and natural resources law, oil and gas, estate planning, probate, real estate and civil litigation. He joined the firm in August 2011 after receiving his law degree with honors from the Oklahoma City University School of Law. While in law school, he was a member of the Phi Delta Phi honor fraternity. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University in 2006.

Congratulations for this professional honor.