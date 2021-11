While the device is targeted almost exclusively at PC gamers, the Steam Deck is pretty fascinating in its own right for any PC hardware enthusiast. What Valve is trying to do has basically never been done. Sure, there are other handheld gaming PCs, and even ones that have the same form factor (more or less) as the Steam Deck. Valve's taking things to a whole other level, though, with a bespoke operating system and APIs to support the almost-completely custom hardware.

