Springfield, MO

City courts retired police officers as Springfield Police Department faces staffing shortages

By Andrew Sullender, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
Facing chronic shortages in the police department, the city might allow retired SPD officers and firefighters to return to the force and still receive their pension.

Currently, retirement benefits for Springfield firefighters and police officers cap out at 25 years, incentivizing them to retire. A new ordinance under consideration by the city council would allow those officers to apply and be rehired after retirement.

The new plan would not allow rehired officers to accrue additional benefits, but earn both their pension and salary at the same time.

"The goal of this is to allow those individuals who have 25 years of service, whether in police or fire or a combination of both, to be able to retire and then apply for and receive their pension and then come back and work for the city if they so choose to do," said assistant city attorney Lance Roskens at last week's council meeting.

"Individuals who have 25 years of service almost exclusively all leave because at 25 years of service they cap out on the maximum amount of pension benefits that they can obtain."

Councilman Andy Lear expressed support for the plan — saying an increased number of officers would help the city council accomplish their policy goals.

“This is something that the council has been asking for for a long period of time, and I kind of view this as enabling legislation, in that unless we have this, we can’t even contemplate the policy decisions that we’re talking about,” he said. “We’ll have the opportunity then to talk about these policy things that hopefully allow us to retain some of the experienced officers that currently are disincentivized from trying to stay with us.”

The police department has come under strain over the past year because of a staffing shortage of more than 40 officers.

"I think the process hopefully will be trying to catch some of those officers that have retired to fill that gap of 40 officers or 50 officers that were short. We lost 400 years of experience in 2020 from officers that retired," said Councilman Craig Hosmer at the meeting.

Retirees would need to reapply and go through a hiring process to return to their former positions. While saying details still need to be negotiated with the police and fire unions, Roskens noted that this process could take up to a year in some instances.

While supporting the measure, Councilman Richard Ollis cautioned that the rehiring process could be too lengthy to successfully recruit retired officers.

"I think this is a good thing and I support it. I would just encourage us to look at ways if a person does go through the hiring process... we can at least speed the process up to where we're not waiting around for a year," he said. "In the private sector I can tell you if I put somebody through a process that took a year to hire them... we would not be able to hire people because of that wait."

Councilman McGull countered — saying his time in the federal government showed how this process can be done quickly.

"When people retire in the federal government generally the next week or the next day they can come back... I imagine once we get this underfoot, as time goes on, it'll be almost seamless."

Final approval of the plan will come later this month at the city council's next meeting.

