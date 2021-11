First place in the Mountain West's West Division will be on the line when the Nevada Wolf Pack travel to take on the San Diego State Aztecs Saturday night. Nevada improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play with its 27-24 victory over San Jose State last week. The Aztecs, currently sitting No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings, beat Hawaii 17-10 to improve to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in league play.

NEVADA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO