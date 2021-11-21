ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hofstra visits Richmond

By Automated Insights
Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

Hofstra (1-3) vs. Richmond (2-2) Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and Richmond look to bounce back from losses. Hofstra fell short in a 69-67 game at Maryland on Friday. Richmond lost 73-70 to Drake on Saturday. TEAM LEADERS: Richmond's Tyler Burton...

