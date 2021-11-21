Duquesne, Bradley meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

Bradley (1-4) vs. Duquesne (1-4) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Bradley is taking on Duquesne in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Duquesne lost 84-76 in overtime to Colorado in its...
ST THOMAS, USVI, – The University of North Alabama men's basketball team shot 50.6 percent from the floor and had five players reach double figures in a 99-47 road win at the Virgin Islands on Saturday. The win evens the Lions record at 1-1 on the season. Daniel Ortiz scored...
The Duquesne Dukes will take on the Bradley Braves at 1 p.m. ET on Monday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. Duquesne came up short against the Colorado Buffaloes this...
U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Friday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois is set to face off against Colorado in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Colorado earned a 90-46 win over Maine on Monday, while Southern Illinois won 73-55 against Austin Peay on Friday.
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Brown men’s basketball cruised past Division III Johnson & Wales Tuesday night 98-47. The Bears take their 2-1 record to the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Paradise Jam. Bruno will play four games in four days beginning Friday night at 5:15 p.m. against Creighton University out of the Big East Conference.
Through three games, Colorado’s leading scorer likely wouldn’t have been anyone's first, or even second, guess before the season started. It’s not preseason All-Pac-12 selection Evan Battey or breakout candidate Jabari Walker. It’s the sophomore point guard who spent all last season playing behind one of the best players in...
On Monday afternoon, Duquesne (2-4) defeated Bradley by a score of 78-70 in the Dukes’ final game of the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Leading by just three points with 18 seconds left, Duquesne had to close this one out after multiple furious comebacks by the Braves throughout the second half.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee turned to its two freshmen guards to bounce back from its first loss of the season and win the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists, Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and the […]
The Bradley men's basketball team lost its finale in the Paradise Jam tournament Monday in a game that came down to a matter of time. "Most disappointing performance for us in this tournament, by far," Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. "I told the team we did not compete and play tough for 40 minutes.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson tossed in 19 points and Vado Morse hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer as James Madison edged George Mason 67-64 in nonconference play Friday night. James Madison trailed by a point when Morse, who tallied 14 points, buried a 3 to give the Dukes a...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for […]
Southern Illinois Salukis, Missouri Valley Conference, Virgin Islands, Colorado State Rams men's basketball, Paradise Jam Tournament, Creighton Bluejays men's basketball. On Monday, November 22nd, the Creighton Bluejays will square off against old-time rival and former comrade in the Missouri Valley, the Southern Illinois Salukis. This meeting will bring back memories of hatred for both sides; the Bluejays and Salukis have played 88 games spanning over 50 years, as early as 1970. For older Creighton fans, this game will be a good consolation prize for playing in the consolation game of the Paradise Jam, with the winner placing third in the event. The Salukis should also be a decent challenge for the Bluejays, finishing fifth in the media poll in the Missouri Valley, returning second team all-MVC (Marcus Domask) and third team all-MVC (Lance Jones) team members, and is bring back 96.
The Xfinity Center is Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Matt Brady’s doctor’s office, and the players are his patients. For the past 17 years, Brady has been called the “shot doctor” because of his specialty in fixing players’ shooting form. During Brady’s time in College Park, players like senior guard Eric Ayala and junior forward Donta Scott have become frequent clients with the ...
ST. THOMAS, US Virgin Islands — Head coach Tad Boyle uttered the warning after his Colorado Buffaloes escaped with an overtime win in the second game of the Paradise Jam that pulse-pounding finishes could be the norm this season. It took all of 48 hours for that theory to be...
ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Leon Ayers III scored 23 points off the bench to lead five Duquesne players in double figures in Monday's 78-70 win over Bradley at the Paradise Jam. Former Indiana State center Tre Williams had 15 points, Amir "Primo" Spears had 14, Jackie Johnson III had...
After rallying from an 18 point deficit to secure a victory in overtime on Friday night, the Rutgers women’s basketball team will travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam where they will face DePaul, Vanderbilt and Arizona. The Scarlet Knights (4-1, 0-0) bounced back from their first...
BALTIMORE (AP) — Keondre Kennedy had a career-high 21 points as Maryland-Baltimore County easily beat American 98-67 on Tuesday night. Jacob Boonyasith had 14 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (3-2). L.J. Owens added 12 points and six rebounds. Ray Salnave had 10 points. Johnny O'Neil had 15 points for the Eagles...
Belmont (3-2) vs. Drake (3-0) , HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and Drake will go at it in a postseason game at HP Field House. Drake beat Richmond by three points on Saturday, while Belmont came up short in an 83-53 game to LSU on Monday.
Comments / 0