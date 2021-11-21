ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara puts streak on line vs TCU

By Automated Insights
Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

Santa Clara (4-0) vs. TCU (3-0) JSerra Pavilion, San Juan Capistrano, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it goes up against TCU. Santa Clara...

www.gazettextra.com

The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
247Sports

2023 DL narrows recruitment to six schools, including Sooners

Inklings of the Sooners’ good fortunes with 2023 defensive linemen continued to amass Tuesday afternoon, as three-star defensive lineman and Fort Worth native Kaleb James named Oklahoma one of his top six schools. The Sooners made the cut alongside Oklahoma State, Baylor, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Formerly regarded as...
The Spun

College Football Recruit Reveals What Luke Fickell Told Him

Much has been made this year about whether or not this will be Luck Fickell’s last college football season at Cincinnati. The Bearcats are cruising through the AAC once again and on the cusp of a College Football Playoff berth, leading many to wonder if the program’s head coach will pursue a job at one of the various Power Five vacancies.
State
California State
gostanford.com

Season Ends in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Playing in the NCAA Tournament for the 23rd time in the last 24 years, No. 20 Stanford (13-6-1) suffered a 1-0 setback at the hands of No. 12 Santa Clara (12-5-2) on Saturday in a first-round match from Santa Clara's Stevens Stadium. Stanford finished the match...
FanSided

CFP rankings: What the committee got right, what they got wrong ahead of rivalry week

The fourth CFP rankings are out and, as we break down the new Top 25, we dissect what the College Football Playoff committee got right and wrong. Before rivalry week even had the opportunity to further shake up the CFP rankings and the Top 25, the penultimate week of the regular season gave the College Football Playoff committee quite a bit to ponder — though some things deserved more thought than others.
KESQ

Williams scores 22, Santa Clara scorches TCU 85-66

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams scored 22 points, PJ Pipes added 17 and hot-shooting Santa Clara routed TCU 85-66 in the SoCal Challenge. Giordan Williams added 15 points and Keshawn Justice 10 for the Broncos, who were 11 of 16 from 3-point range (68.8%) and 61.2% (30 of 49) overall. Justice also had 10 rebounds and the Broncos had a 39-24 advantage on the boards against a team that came in grabbing 48 misses a game, 17 on the offensive end. Maxwell Evans scored 15 points for the Horned Frogs, who were 7 of 20 from distance and shot 41% overall.
frogsowar.com

TCU vs. Nicholls State Game Thread: Let’s Go Streaking

TCU tries to get to 3-0 on Thursday night, taking on a tough Southland Conference opponent Nicholls State. The Colonels were 18-7 in 2020-21, and are 3-1 early this year. Nicholls State’s most recent outing was their first loss of the season, an 89-60 loss at the hands of Baylor in Waco.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nevada visits Santa Clara

Nevada (1-1) vs. Santa Clara (2-0) Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays host to Nevada in an early season matchup. Both teams last played this past Friday. Santa Clara won over Stanford 88-72, while Nevada came up short in a 75-68 game to San Diego.
FanSided

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Ohio State moving up to No. 2 in new CFP rankings

Ohio State alum Kirk Herbstreit reacted to the Buckeyes earning the No. 2 spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The latest College Football Playoff rankings were revealed by the committee on Tuesday night, just ahead of rivalry week. While the Cincinnati Bearcats finally getting in the Top Four, there is a lot of discussion regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes leaping over the Alabama Crimson Tide.
thedallasnews.net

TCU, Santa Clara hope to extend hot starts

TCU (3-0) needed a boost at home from leading scorer Mike Miles last Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, to come back from 13 down against Nicholls State, while 4-0 Santa Clara took down Cal Poly 87-57 on Friday night. Miles, who is putting up 19.3 points and 4.3 assists per...
WNCT

Tennessee beats North Carolina 89-72 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee turned to its two freshmen guards to bounce back from its first loss of the season and win the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists, Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and the […]
Local 4 WHBF

Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa routs W. Michigan 109-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for […]
WJLA

Molson, Mason power James Madison past George Mason 67-64

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson tossed in 19 points and Vado Morse hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer as James Madison edged George Mason 67-64 in nonconference play Friday night. James Madison trailed by a point when Morse, who tallied 14 points, buried a 3 to give the Dukes a...
