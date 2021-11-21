ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Grand Canyon plays Wyoming

tucson.com
 3 days ago

Wyoming (3-0) vs. Grand Canyon (3-0) Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Grand Canyon both look to put winning streaks together . Wyoming beat Washington by five on the road...

tucson.com

247Sports

2023 DL narrows recruitment to six schools, including Sooners

Inklings of the Sooners’ good fortunes with 2023 defensive linemen continued to amass Tuesday afternoon, as three-star defensive lineman and Fort Worth native Kaleb James named Oklahoma one of his top six schools. The Sooners made the cut alongside Oklahoma State, Baylor, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Formerly regarded as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
12 News

Grand Canyon gets season started with win over Grambling State

PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon Antelopes opened the defense of their Western Athletic Conference (WAC) regular season and tournament titles with a resounding 74-53 win over Grambling State in front of a packed house and Havocs student section at GCU Arena Tuesday night. It was a fast and dominating start...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tucson.com

Prairie View hopes to end skid vs Grand Canyon

Prairie View (0-5) vs. Grand Canyon (2-0) Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks to end its five-game losing streak as it takes on Grand Canyon. Prairie View is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Grand Canyon is coming off a 65-51 win at home against North Florida on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTSM

Eastlake’s Anaelena Ramirez signs to play volleyball at Grand Canyon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It was a banner day at Eastlake High School on Wednesday. Senior Anaelena Ramirez signing her national letter of intent to play college volleyball at the Division I level at Grand Canyon. Meanwhile, Jazlyn Gomez is also going Division I after signing to play softball at Arkansas Pine Bluff. Student-athlete bios […]
EL PASO, TX
wsucougars.com

Cougars Host Grand Canyon Friday Afternoon at Gibb Pool

Gibb Pool | Pullman, Wash. COUGARS HOST GRAND CANYON AT GIBB POOL FRIDAY AFTERNOON. Washington State returns to Gibb Pool to host Grand Canyon Friday afternoon at Noon. All home meets will be webstreamed through wsucougars.com during the 2021-22 season and fans can visit the swimming schedule page on wsucougars.com for the link.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Trojan

USC thrashes Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament

Women’s soccer began its 2021 NCAA tournament Saturday with a convincing 6-0 win against Grand Canyon University in the first round. The Trojans returned to winning ways at a crucial point after losing their final Pac-12 match against UCLA. USC got off to a fast start in the 4th minute...
IRVINE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Take On No. 25 Grand Canyon in WAC Semifinals on Friday

Match Information: #4 San José State (10-6-3) at #1 Grand Canyon (14-3) Location GCU Stadium | Phoenix, Ariz. SAN JOSE, Calif. - After a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind victory over No. 5 seed Utah Valley on Wednesday, the fourth-seeded San José State Spartans (10-6-3, 7-2-2) will take on WAC regular-season champion No. 25 Grand Canyon (14-3, 9-2) on Friday at 3:30 p.m. PT at GCU Stadium. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ and the Spartans are looking for their third result against a nationally-ranked opponent this season.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Spokesman-Review

Eastern Washington women falter late against Grand Canyon

PHOENIX – Grand Canyon reeled off a 12-point run to close the game and rallied past Eastern Washington 64-57 in a nonconference women’s basketball game Tuesday night. The Eagles (0-3) led 48-40 through three quarters and took a 57-52 lead on Jacinta Buckley’s 3-pointer with 3½ minutes left, but they went scoreless the rest of the way.
BASKETBALL
denverpioneers.com

Denver Set for Grand Canyon Clash Thursday

PHOENIX, Ariz. – The University of Denver men's soccer team earned its 11th NCAA Tournament bid this week and will travel to Arizona to take on Grand Canyon University. Kickoff for the Thursday first round clash is set for 7 p.m. MT. Denver (9-3-5) vs. Grand Canyon (15-3-1) Jack and...
DENVER, CO
pvpanthers.com

Men's Basketball Shows Tenacity in Loss to Grand Canyon

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Following an almost two week span the Panthers found themselves in a challenging situation falling 91-64 to GCU. Prairie View A&M has played six games in less than 10 days and still had the ability to fight to the end. HOW IT HAPPENED:. For the first half...
BASKETBALL
tucson.com

Wildcats vault into top 10 in latest AP poll; Paradise Jam showdowns loom

The Arizona Wildcats are ranked inside the Top 10 of the AP Poll for the first time this season after getting out to a 4-0 start. The Wildcats check in at No. 9 in the poll, moving up two spots from the previous week. They are the second-highest ranked team in the Pac-12, behind only No. 7 Stanford and ahead of Oregon (15), Oregon State (16) and UCLA (19).
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Tennessee beats North Carolina 89-72 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee turned to its two freshmen guards to bounce back from its first loss of the season and win the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists, Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and the […]
WJLA

Molson, Mason power James Madison past George Mason 67-64

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson tossed in 19 points and Vado Morse hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer as James Madison edged George Mason 67-64 in nonconference play Friday night. James Madison trailed by a point when Morse, who tallied 14 points, buried a 3 to give the Dukes a...
BASKETBALL
The Baltimore Sun

No. 3 Maryland women’s basketball edges No. 6 Baylor, 79-76, in first of four top-10 matchups

Even a Maryland women’s basketball team at partial strength can take down a fellow top-ranked team. That should worry the rest of the country. The No. 3 Terps rallied after a slow start to beat No. 6 Baylor, 79-76, in a game that saw Diamond Miller exit with an injury in the third quarter, Angel Reese get into foul trouble in the fourth and starter Katie Benzan and reserve Faith Masonius sit ...
MARYLAND STATE
mwcconnection.com

Poke Basketball Preview & Prediction: Grand Canyon Antelopes

When: Monday, November 22, 2021, 7:00 p.m. M.T. Line: Wyoming +3 (via William Hill) The Wyoming men’s basketball team will look to continue their undefeated season this evening against the also undefeated Grand Canyon Lopes. GCU presents a unique challenge to this Wyoming team that has looked very good to...
BASKETBALL

