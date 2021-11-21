Grand Canyon plays Wyoming

Match Information: #4 San José State (10-6-3) at #1 Grand Canyon (14-3) Location GCU Stadium | Phoenix, Ariz. SAN JOSE, Calif. - After a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind victory over No. 5 seed Utah Valley on Wednesday, the fourth-seeded San José State Spartans (10-6-3, 7-2-2) will take on WAC regular-season champion No. 25 Grand Canyon (14-3, 9-2) on Friday at 3:30 p.m. PT at GCU Stadium. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ and the Spartans are looking for their third result against a nationally-ranked opponent this season.
