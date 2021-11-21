Grand Canyon plays Wyoming

The Arizona Wildcats are ranked inside the Top 10 of the AP Poll for the first time this season after getting out to a 4-0 start. The Wildcats check in at No. 9 in the poll, moving up two spots from the previous week. They are the second-highest ranked team in the Pac-12, behind only No. 7 Stanford and ahead of Oregon (15), Oregon State (16) and UCLA (19).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO