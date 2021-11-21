ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marseille warned: If Arsenal sell Saliba - it won't be to you

By Paul Vegas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Olympique Marseille star Jean-Charles de Bono can't see his old club keeping hold of William Saliba. The defender is on a straight loan with OM from Arsenal. De Bono told Football Club de Marseille: "Saliba for me, he's going to be very expensive. Today, he has established himself as a...

