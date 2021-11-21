Idaho, Utah Valley meet in San Juan Capistrano

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 109-61 victory over Western Michigan:. --Keegan Murray continued his remarkably consistent early-season barrage of points, reaching a new career high in scoring for the fourth time in the first five games. He scored 29 and, as in the previous games, did it in a variety of ways. He had two 3-pointers and made seven free throws and although the other 16 points came on shots in the lane, they all were a little different. There was a jump hook, a reverse layup, a couple of offensive rebound putbacks. It’s the first game this season in which he hasn’t had at least one dunk but the guy just has a knack for putting the ball in the basket, especially early in the game. He is averaging 17.6 points just in the first half alone this season.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO