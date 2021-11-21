ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho, Utah Valley meet in San Juan Capistrano

 3 days ago

Utah Valley (3-1) vs. Idaho (1-3) , JSerra Pavilion, San Juan Capistrano, California; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and Idaho will take the floor in a postseason game in San Juan Capistrano. Utah Valley beat Long Beach State by six on Wednesday, while Idaho is coming off of...

Idaho Women Fall to San Diego

MOSCOW, Idaho – San Diego outscored Idaho 29-5 in the second quarter and rode that big lead to a 66-46 win over the Vandals Sunday afternoon at the ICCU Arena in Moscow. scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Idaho. added 11 points while tallied 10 rebounds.
Utah Valley opens SoCal Challenge against Idaho on Monday afternoon

UTAH VALLEY OPENS SOCAL CHALLENGE AGAINST IDAHO ON MONDAY AFTERNOON. After winning a pair of games last week in the Golden State, Utah Valley returns to Southern California to play in the inaugural SoCal Challange. The Wolverines will open SoCal Challenge play against Idaho on Monday, Nov. 22 at the Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Tip off is set for 3:30 p.m. (MT). UVU will also play either Cal Poly or Nichols State on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at the event.
San Juan Holds Off Beaver For 2A Football Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – The San Juan Broncos held off a second half comeback attempt by the Beaver Beavers to win the 2A state championship in high school football. The Broncos and Beavers played at Weber State University’s Stewart Stadium on Saturday, November 13. San Juan beat Beaver, 34-21. The...
Columbia visits Lehigh

Columbia (2-2) vs. Lehigh (0-4) Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays host to Columbia in an early season matchup. Columbia won easily 87-62 at home against Mount Saint Vincent on Saturday, while Lehigh is coming off of a 55-45 loss at Merrimack on Friday.
CS Fullerton faces UTRGV

Cal State Fullerton (2-2) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-2) Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Texas Rio Grande Valley plays host to Cal State Fullerton in an early season matchup. Cal State Fullerton beat San Diego by two points on the road on Friday, while Texas Rio Grande Valley is coming off of an 89-87 loss in South Padre Island on Saturday to Northern Arizona.
St. Louis, Illinois St. meet in Mexico

Illinois State (2-2) vs. Saint Louis (4-1) Cancun Challenge - Riviera Division , Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State and Saint Louis are set to square off in a postseason game in Riviera Maya. Saint Louis earned a 75-58 win over Mercer in its most recent game, while Illinois State won 105-100 in overtime against Bucknell in its last outing.
Alexander: Will San Juan Capistrano become the new Lahaina?

It is college basketball’s version of the silly season: November tournaments in locations here, there and everywhere. The Maui Invitational created the template, and in the ensuing years, we’ve seen tournaments established in the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Cancún and ‘Vegas, ‘Vegas, ‘Vegas, among other alluring destinations. Now you can add...
UAPB hopes to end skid vs UCSB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-5) vs. UC Santa Barbara (2-1) Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff looks to end its five-game losing streak as it takes on UC Santa Barbara. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. UC Santa Barbara is coming off an 81-50 home win over Chicago State on Saturday.
FIU plays host to N. Dakota

North Dakota (2-3) vs. Florida International (4-1) Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota plays Florida International in an early season matchup. Both teams last played this past Sunday. Florida International won over UNC Greensboro 74-71 in overtime, while North Dakota fell 77-72 to UT Martin.
FAMU faces UTEP

Florida A&M (1-2) vs. UTEP (3-2) Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M and UTEP look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off a big loss in their last game. UTEP lost 52-40 at home to UC Riverside on Monday, while Florida A&M came up short in an 86-59 game at Miami on Sunday.
Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Western Michigan

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 109-61 victory over Western Michigan:. --Keegan Murray continued his remarkably consistent early-season barrage of points, reaching a new career high in scoring for the fourth time in the first five games. He scored 29 and, as in the previous games, did it in a variety of ways. He had two 3-pointers and made seven free throws and although the other 16 points came on shots in the lane, they all were a little different. There was a jump hook, a reverse layup, a couple of offensive rebound putbacks. It’s the first game this season in which he hasn’t had at least one dunk but the guy just has a knack for putting the ball in the basket, especially early in the game. He is averaging 17.6 points just in the first half alone this season.
American visits UMBC

American (2-3) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (2-2) Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: American and Maryland-Baltimore County look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of losses this past Saturday. Maryland-Baltimore County lost 82-55 on the road to Longwood, while American came up short in an 80-79 game to Western Carolina.
