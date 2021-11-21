ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Hofstra visits Richmond

Winchester Star
 3 days ago

Hofstra (1-3) vs. Richmond (2-2) Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and Richmond look to bounce back from losses. Hofstra fell short in a 69-67 game at Maryland on Friday. Richmond lost 73-70 to Drake on Saturday. TEAM LEADERS: Richmond's Tyler Burton...

www.winchesterstar.com

Related
friars.com

Women’s Soccer Falls To Hofstra In First Round Of NCAA Tournament

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The Providence College women's soccer team fell to Hofstra, 3-0, in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. Hofstra Soccer Stadium | Hempstead, N.Y. -The Friars had the first scoring opportunity within the first two minutes, but freshman Gillian Kenney's (Hanover, Mass.) shot went wide. -Sophomore Emma...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

VB: Hofstra Downs James Madison on Senior Day

Hempstead, NY - In the final match of the 2021 regular season, the Hofstra volleyball team earned a 3-0 win over James Madison Sunday afternoon from inside the David S. Mack Sports Physical Education Center. Four members of the Hofstra squad finished in double-figures for kills, with freshman Florencia Wolkowyski...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
wsvaonline.com

Dukes’ Volleyball falls at Hofstra in regular season finale

The James Madison volleyball team closed out its regular season Sunday as they lost 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 27-25) at Hofstra. The Dukes are now 17-7 overall and they tied for second in the league with Elon at 11-5. JMU had a .226 hitting percentage as a team as Miette Veldman...
VOLLEYBALL
Times Union

UAlbany women's basketball expects Hofstra to bring pressure in opener

The University at Albany women’s basketball team is prepared for Hofstra to bring the heat in their season opener Wednesday at 7 p.m. in SEFCU Arena. “We’re definitely planning on a lot of pressure from them,” 5-foot-11 freshman guard Lilly Phillips of Cambridge said. “We’ve been preparing a lot in practice to be ready for it.”
ALBANY, NY
gohofstra.com

MSOC: Hofstra Hosts Elon In CAA Championship Game Sunday

Hempstead, NY - The top-seeded Hofstra University men's soccer team advanced to the Colonial Athletic Association championship game with a 2-1 victory over Drexel in the semifinals and will take on third-seeded Elon in the finals Sunday (November 14) at 1 p.m. at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The winner will earn the CAA's automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Men's Soccer Championship.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Houston Chronicle

Breaking it down: Houston vs. Hofstra basketball season opener

A preview of the University of Houston's season opener against Hofstra:. Coach: Speedy Claxton (first season). No. Pos. Name Class Ht. PPG. RPG. About the Pride: Claxton, considered the greatest player in Hofstra history, was hired as head coach in April and will make his debut. Claxton ranks eighth in school history with 2,015 points and is the all-time leader in assists (660) and steals (288). … The Pride returns five players, including three starters, from last year’s team that advanced to the CAA tournament semifinals. … Ray, who averaged 19.3 points last season, was an All-CAA first-team preseason selection. Among transfers to the program: Zach Cooks (NJIT), Darlinstone Dubar (Iowa State), Aaron Estrada (Oregon), Abayomi Iyiola (Arkansas) and Jarrod Simmons (Penn). … Hofstra opens the season with five straight games on the road, including No. 15 Houston and No. 21 Maryland.
HOUSTON, TX
College Media Network

No. 15 Houston survives scare, defeats Hofstra in OT in season-opener

After trailing for nearly the entire game, a late offensive surge helped No. 15 Houston get past Hofstra 83-75 in overtime in the Cougars 2021-22 season-opener on Tuesday night at Fertitta Center. After a Marcus Sasser 3-pointer on the game’s opening possession, Hofstra responded and took the lead, which it...
HOUSTON, TX
elonphoenix.com

Phoenix Falls to Hofstra in CAA Tournament Final, 3-2

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The Elon University men's soccer team battled valiantly, but ultimately fell to No. 13 Hofstra in the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Championship match, 3-2 on Sunday, Nov. 14, at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. Elon (9-8-2) held a 1-0 lead after the opening stanza, but a pair of goals...
ELON, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Unable To Overcome First Half Struggles, Loses to Hofstra, 73-63

A second-half surge from the Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team was not enough as it fell to Hofstra 73-63 Saturday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Freshman guard Primo Spears paced Duquesne (1-1) with 17 points, 16 of which were scored in the second half. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now...
DUQUESNE, PA
bluehens.com

Football Game Preview: Richmond

.............................................................. » Saturday will mark the 34th all-time meeting between Delaware and Richmond. The two teams last met in 2019, a 35-25 victory for the Spiders. Overall, the Blue Hens hold a 21-12 record against Richmond, including a 2-1 mark under Head Coach Danny Rocco. » In their last contest,...
NEWARK, DE
chatsports.com

No. 15 Houston rallies to beat Hofstra 83-75 in overtime

Kyler Edwards had 10 points and 11 rebounds and J’Wan Roberts chipped in eight points and 15 rebounds for Houston, which shot 45% and was 10 of 24 on 3-pointers. Houston struggled from the free-throw line, making 15 of 25. The Cougars extended their home winning streak to 26 games.
HOUSTON, TX
thehofstrachronicle.com

With the core intact, Hofstra ready to make a run this season

After an improved 2020-21 campaign, the Hofstra women’s basketball team is ready to make moves this season. With several teams across the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) losing players, Hofstra’s core is still intact and they are ready to play. “There’s a lot of potential in this team with the returns...
ALBANY, NY
gohofstra.com

MSOC: Title Game Bound; Hofstra Defeats Drexel In CAA Semifinals

Hempstead, NY – Behind a pair of goals from forward Matthew Vowinkel, the top-seeded Hofstra Pride men's soccer team advanced to the Colonial Athletic Association championship game with a 2-1 semifinal win over fourth-seeded Drexel Thursday evening at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The victory sent 13th-ranked Hofstra to the championship game for the ninth time overall, third time in four seasons, and second consecutive season.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction from Duquesne Loss to Hofstra

Following a season-opening victory to Rider on Tuesday, the Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team suffered its first setback of the season, falling 73-63 to Hofstra as the Dukes could not overcome an 18-point halftime deficit. Though Duquesne won the second half by eight points, it was not enough to overcome some...
DUQUESNE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne finally gets 2nd shot at Hofstra ... 44 years later

The last time Duquesne played in an NCAA Tournament men’s basketball game was during the 1976-77 season, the same year the Dukes played their only game against Hofstra, a 76-70 loss to the Pride in the first round of the Pittsburgh Classic at the former Civic Arena. Duquesne finally gets...
DUQUESNE, PA
thehofstrachronicle.com

Hofstra blanks Providence in opening round of NCAA Tournament

The Hofstra women’s soccer team defeated the Providence College Friars 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 13 at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. It was Hofstra’s second time in three years hosting an NCAA Tournament game after defeating Loyola Chicago 1-0 in overtime in 2019. Providence was making its second ever NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 1993.
PROVIDENCE, RI
gohofstra.com

MBB: Khalil Farmer Inks NLI With Hofstra

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra University Head Men's Basketball Coach Speedy Claxton announced today the signing of Khalil Farmer to a National Letter of Intent to begin his academic and athletic career at Hofstra in the Fall of 2022. Farmer, a 6-3 guard, is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and attends...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gohofstra.com

WXC: Hofstra Women Ready to Run at NCAA Regionals

Hempstead, NY - With rain in the forecast yet again, the Hofstra women's cross country team makes its return to The Bay State for the 2021 NCAA Division I Northeast Regional Championship on Friday, November 12, at Franklin Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The women's 6K race will begin at 11...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
breezejmu.org

JMU volleyball sweeps Hofstra in first of two matches

JMU traveled to Hempstead, New York, to face Hofstra in its final series of the regular season. The Dukes swept the Pride, winning 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-22). JMU got off to a shaky start in the first set, committing three errors to put Hofstra up 3-0. The Dukes settled into the match going on a 5-1 run to take the lead. Substitutes made an immediate impact for JMU as freshman defensive specialists Jadyn Clemmer and Madilyn O’Toole combined for three aces in the first set. Despite the Dukes’ seven attack errors, which allowed Hofstra to remain in striking distance, the Pride couldn’t contain JMU’s offense as the Dukes went on a 7-0 scoring run and later a 3-0 run to take the set 27-25.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Community Policy