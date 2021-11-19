ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Covid significantly raises risk of stillbirth: US study

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe risk of stillbirth is about twice as high for women with Covid compared to those without, and grew to about quadruple during the period when the Delta variant became dominant, a large US government study said Friday. The analysis, carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

COVID-19 increases stillbirths during pregnancy: research

Pregnant women who become infected with the delta variant face a significantly higher risk of a stillbirth or dying during childbirth, new studies show. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report Friday that examined 1.2 million deliveries in 736 hospitals nationwide from March 2020 through September 2021.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical Daily

Antidepressants Could Lower Death Risk In COVID-19 Patients: Study

The common antidepressant fluoxetine, that is sold under the brand name Prozac, was recently found to lower the death risk of patients suffering severe COVID-19 infection. A large study utilizing data from 83,584 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 from 87 health care centers in the U.S. found that the administration of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors had an effect on the mortality of patients down with severe COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Stillbirth#Cdc#Icu
ScienceAlert

Antidepressants Linked With Less Risk of Dying From COVID-19, Study Finds

Use of antidepressants is associated with less risk of mortality in patients with COVID-19 infections, new research shows. The findings, gleaned from a study of the health records of over 80,000 patients who contracted COVID-19 in the US last year, indicate that people taking selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) had a significantly better chance of survival than matched patients not using the medications. "Our subgroup analysis found a statistically significant reduction of 28 percent in the relative risk of mortality for the patients treated with fluoxetine and 26 percent for the patients treated with fluoxetine or fluvoxamine," researchers explain in the new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Study: Immune-suppressed not at higher risk of poor COVID outcomes

A large US study finds that hospitalized COVID-19 patients taking medications that suppress the immune system, including cancer patients, are not at overall higher risk for dying of their infection or requiring invasive mechanical ventilation than those not taking these drugs. Early in the pandemic, immunosuppressed patients were thought to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Sleep Disorders Could Raise the Risk of Severe COVID-19

Nov. 15, 2021 -- People with sleep disorders are no more likely than other adults to get infected with coronavirus and develop COVID-19. However, if infected, they are at a 31% higher risk of being hospitalized or dying from the illness, new research reveals. Investigators looked at almost 360,000 patients...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Pregnant women infected with COVID-19 are twice as likely to have a stillbirth and were at five times increased risk of death during the Delta wave, CDC reports find

Pregnant women are at increased risk of severe complications from COVID-19 and they only rose during the Delta variant wave, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed. Reports published by the agency on Friday found the rate of pregnant women dying of COVID-19 during the period of time...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Why having bad oral health could raise the risk of COVID

Not brushing your teeth will get you in trouble with the dentist—but since the arrival of the pandemic, it could lead to bigger problems too. There's growing evidence that poor oral health raises the risk posed by COVID. Research shows that people with poor oral health can end up with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Delta Variant Ups Risk of Stillbirth, Death During Pregnancy, Reports Show

The Delta variant is proving to be dangerous for pregnant women, raising the odds of both stillbirth and death, new government reports reveal. In one study, researchers analyzed Mississippi State Department of Health data and discovered that among women with COVID-19, the death rate was three times higher among pregnant women than non-pregnant women of reproductive age, and the death rate among pregnant women increased five-fold once the Delta variant became prevalent.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shropshire Star

Risk of Covid infection in the double-vaccinated increases over time – study

Israel was one of the first countries to roll out a large scale Covid-19 vaccination campaign, but has been battling a resurgence in infections. Experts who have been tracking the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have found that the risk of Covid infection increases the longer it is since people had a second dose.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy