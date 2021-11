Peter Wright has eliminated defending champion José de Sousa with a hard-fought victory at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton. The Scot took a 2-0 lead in the early stages of the match, but then had to chase after it for a long time. De Sousa took over the lead with finishes of 76 and 62 and went into the break with a 3-2 lead. After the break Wright broke back, but his Portuguese opponent broke again with a 16-darter in the tenth leg.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO