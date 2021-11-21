ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Hofstra visits Richmond

Daily News-Record
 3 days ago

Hofstra (1-3) vs. Richmond (2-2) Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and Richmond look to bounce back from losses. Hofstra fell short in a 69-67 game at Maryland on Friday. Richmond lost 73-70 to Drake on Saturday. TEAM LEADERS: Richmond's Tyler Burton...

www.dnronline.com

gohofstra.com

VB: Hofstra Downs James Madison on Senior Day

Hempstead, NY - In the final match of the 2021 regular season, the Hofstra volleyball team earned a 3-0 win over James Madison Sunday afternoon from inside the David S. Mack Sports Physical Education Center. Four members of the Hofstra squad finished in double-figures for kills, with freshman Florencia Wolkowyski...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
wsvaonline.com

Dukes’ Volleyball falls at Hofstra in regular season finale

The James Madison volleyball team closed out its regular season Sunday as they lost 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 27-25) at Hofstra. The Dukes are now 17-7 overall and they tied for second in the league with Elon at 11-5. JMU had a .226 hitting percentage as a team as Miette Veldman...
VOLLEYBALL
Times Union

UAlbany women's basketball expects Hofstra to bring pressure in opener

The University at Albany women’s basketball team is prepared for Hofstra to bring the heat in their season opener Wednesday at 7 p.m. in SEFCU Arena. “We’re definitely planning on a lot of pressure from them,” 5-foot-11 freshman guard Lilly Phillips of Cambridge said. “We’ve been preparing a lot in practice to be ready for it.”
ALBANY, NY
Houston Chronicle

Breaking it down: Houston vs. Hofstra basketball season opener

A preview of the University of Houston's season opener against Hofstra:. Coach: Speedy Claxton (first season). No. Pos. Name Class Ht. PPG. RPG. About the Pride: Claxton, considered the greatest player in Hofstra history, was hired as head coach in April and will make his debut. Claxton ranks eighth in school history with 2,015 points and is the all-time leader in assists (660) and steals (288). … The Pride returns five players, including three starters, from last year’s team that advanced to the CAA tournament semifinals. … Ray, who averaged 19.3 points last season, was an All-CAA first-team preseason selection. Among transfers to the program: Zach Cooks (NJIT), Darlinstone Dubar (Iowa State), Aaron Estrada (Oregon), Abayomi Iyiola (Arkansas) and Jarrod Simmons (Penn). … Hofstra opens the season with five straight games on the road, including No. 15 Houston and No. 21 Maryland.
HOUSTON, TX
WNYT

UAlbany cruises to season opening win over Hofstra

The UAlbany women's basketball team cruised to a 70-41 win over Hofstra in the season opener at SEFCU Arena on Wednesday night. All 13 players got into the game. Senior guard Ellen Hahne led the team with 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals in the win. In her first college game, Cambridge grad Lilly Phillips had 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists for the Great Danes. UAlbany plays its next three games on the road starting at Merrimack on November 16th. See highlights here.
COLLEGE SPORTS
elonphoenix.com

Phoenix Falls to Hofstra in CAA Tournament Final, 3-2

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The Elon University men's soccer team battled valiantly, but ultimately fell to No. 13 Hofstra in the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Championship match, 3-2 on Sunday, Nov. 14, at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. Elon (9-8-2) held a 1-0 lead after the opening stanza, but a pair of goals...
ELON, NC
bluehens.com

Football Game Preview: Richmond

.............................................................. » Saturday will mark the 34th all-time meeting between Delaware and Richmond. The two teams last met in 2019, a 35-25 victory for the Spiders. Overall, the Blue Hens hold a 21-12 record against Richmond, including a 2-1 mark under Head Coach Danny Rocco. » In their last contest,...
NEWARK, DE
thehofstrachronicle.com

With the core intact, Hofstra ready to make a run this season

After an improved 2020-21 campaign, the Hofstra women’s basketball team is ready to make moves this season. With several teams across the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) losing players, Hofstra’s core is still intact and they are ready to play. “There’s a lot of potential in this team with the returns...
ALBANY, NY
thehofstrachronicle.com

Hofstra blanks Providence in opening round of NCAA Tournament

The Hofstra women’s soccer team defeated the Providence College Friars 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 13 at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. It was Hofstra’s second time in three years hosting an NCAA Tournament game after defeating Loyola Chicago 1-0 in overtime in 2019. Providence was making its second ever NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 1993.
PROVIDENCE, RI
gohofstra.com

WBB: Hofstra Looks For Second Consecutive Win vs. Loyola Maryland

Hempstead, NY – Following its first victory of the season, the Hofstra women's basketball team is set to host its second-straight home game, this time against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds on Saturday, November 20. Tip-off at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex is set for 2 p.m. The...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

MBB: Khalil Farmer Inks NLI With Hofstra

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra University Head Men's Basketball Coach Speedy Claxton announced today the signing of Khalil Farmer to a National Letter of Intent to begin his academic and athletic career at Hofstra in the Fall of 2022. Farmer, a 6-3 guard, is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and attends...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gohofstra.com

WXC: Hofstra Women Ready to Run at NCAA Regionals

Hempstead, NY - With rain in the forecast yet again, the Hofstra women's cross country team makes its return to The Bay State for the 2021 NCAA Division I Northeast Regional Championship on Friday, November 12, at Franklin Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The women's 6K race will begin at 11...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
bluehens.com

Blue Hens Fall at Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. – Despite career days from Zach Gwynn and Thyrick Pitts, the University of Delaware football team dropped its final road game of the season, falling 51-27 to the University of Richmond on Saturday afternoon in a CAA matchup at Claiborne Robins Stadium. With the loss, the Blue Hens slip to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in conference play.
RICHMOND, VA
gohofstra.com

WSOC: Hofstra to Battle Providence in NCAA First Round

Hempstead, NY – After capturing its fourth Colonial Athletic Association crown to receive the CAA's automatic bid into the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, the Hofstra Pride women's soccer team is set to battle the Providence College Friars at the Hofstra Soccer Stadium on Saturday, November 13 at 1 p.m. It is the second time in three seasons that Hofstra has earned the right to host an NCAA Tournament first round game.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

MXC: Hofstra Returns to Massachusetts for NCAA Regionals

Hempstead, NY - The postseason continues for the Hofstra men's cross country team, as the Pride returns to Franklin Park in Boston, Massachusetts for the 2021 NCAA Division I Northeast Regional Championship. The men will run a 10K race from Franklin Park on Friday, November 10, at 12 p.m. UMass-Lowell,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
gohofstra.com

WSOC: Hofstra Advances to NCAA Second Round

Hempstead, NY – The Hofstra University women's soccer team used a three-goal effort to blank the Providence College Friars, 3-0 in first round action of the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship at the Hofstra Soccer Stadium on Saturday, November 13. With the win, Hofstra advances to the NCAA second round for the third time in the last four seasons.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

MBB: Hofstra And Iona Renew Acquaintances on Tuesday

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra men's basketball team will play its first game in New York State on Tuesday when it heads to New Rochelle to face Iona at 7 p.m. Tip-off from the Hynes Athletic Center is slated for 7 p.m. between the longtime rivals. Tuesday's game will air...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

