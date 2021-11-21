Hofstra visits Richmond

A preview of the University of Houston's season opener against Hofstra:. Coach: Speedy Claxton (first season). No. Pos. Name Class Ht. PPG. RPG. About the Pride: Claxton, considered the greatest player in Hofstra history, was hired as head coach in April and will make his debut. Claxton ranks eighth in school history with 2,015 points and is the all-time leader in assists (660) and steals (288). … The Pride returns five players, including three starters, from last year’s team that advanced to the CAA tournament semifinals. … Ray, who averaged 19.3 points last season, was an All-CAA first-team preseason selection. Among transfers to the program: Zach Cooks (NJIT), Darlinstone Dubar (Iowa State), Aaron Estrada (Oregon), Abayomi Iyiola (Arkansas) and Jarrod Simmons (Penn). … Hofstra opens the season with five straight games on the road, including No. 15 Houston and No. 21 Maryland.

