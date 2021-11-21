ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2021 Ford Explorer, Aviator Recalled Over Rear Suspension Module Issue

fordauthority.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Company is recalling select 2021 Ford Explorer and 2021 Lincoln Aviator models due to an issue with the rear suspension module. The defect: in affected vehicles, incorrect rear suspension module components may have been installed due to a labeling error. The hazards: in...

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Ford's new custom electric pickup truck is a blast from the past

The Ford F-100 Eluminator concept truck features the retro-styling of a 1978 F-100 pickup with electric motors and batteries from the Mustang Mach-E GT. Ford and its partners built the vehicle to showcase its new e-crate motor that's on sale through its aftermarket and performance division. Ford Motor unveiled Tuesday...
CARS
thedrive

Single Cab Short Bed Chevy Silverado Returns to the US for 2022

It seems like everyone with an internet connection and a fondness for the good ol' days wants more single cab short bed pickup trucks. Forget the crew cab; when it comes to trucks, the shorter, the better—depending on who you ask. There's just one problem with that, though. You won't find many if any new ones for sale here.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Mustang Is Now CR’s Lowest Rated American Sports Car

Earlier this year, Consumer Reports published a list of the highest scoring American vehicles, and at the time, the 2021 Ford Mustang prevailed over the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger to become the publication’s highest rated American sports car. But circumstances have changed, and as Ford Authority previously reported, the organization recently concluded that the 2022 Ford Mustang is expected to boast well below average reliability, as owners have encountered issues with the pony car’s transmission and infotainment system, among other problem areas. Unfortunately, due to the Mustang’s poor showing on its most recent survey, Consumer Reports has downgraded the muscle car’s rating, and its overall score is now lower than its chief American rivals.
CARS
thedrive

Lifted Ford Maverick on 32-Inch Tires Looks Like a Real Truck

We've seen how Ford's new truck looks closer to the ground. The opposite doesn't look so bad, either. I know I'll get angry comments and emails for calling the unibody Ford Maverick a real truck, but that's okay. I've driven it and, yes, even towed with it, so I can confidently say it's worthy of the "pickup" title. And while it shares a platform with the humble Bronco Sport, that's actually good news for its off-road credentials. Likewise, that means aftermarket support is steadily flooding in—take this lifted Maverick on knobby 32-inch tires as proof.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Aviator#Ford Explorer#Module#Ford Motor Company#Ford Customer Service#Nhtsa#Ford Authority
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick By Tucci Hot Rods Might Be First Of Many

The 2022 Ford Maverick has made quite a name for itself this year, and is set to maintain its outsized presence on the automotive stage as a compelling compact pickup truck that’s attractively priced and impressively fuel-efficient. Given its short time on the market, no one expected it to hit the tuner scene right out of the gate, but that’s precisely what happened. One particular build by Tucci Hot Rods captivated enthusiasts who had the opportunity to check it out at the 2021 SEMA Show. And now, Fox News Autos is reporting that the company is working up plans to offer a production variant of the show vehicle, or at least sell the parts that make it such a cool truck.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Ford Ranger

With a new-generation F-150 here and the Maverick having launched a few months ago, Ford's core truck lineup is now complete with the reveal of the all-new midsize Ranger. Revealed for other markets initially, the Ranger seen here will be very similar to the US-spec version that is expected to arrive for the 2023 model year. As expected, the new Ranger enters a hotly contested segment with a more purposeful appearance, an upgraded chassis, and a more versatile cargo area. It'll need to fend off the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado, but the new Ranger seems up to the task.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Major Ford 5.4L Triton V8 Issue Detailed By Veteran Technician: Video

YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco has covered the Ford 5.4L Triton V8 in a number of videos in the past, including one explaining why he believes the Jasper remanufactured engines should be avoided, another highlighting the importance of roller follower replacement, and a third discussing which spark plugs are best to use in the troubled three-valve version of this powerplant. Now, the Ford technician is back with a new video that takes a deeper dive into the Ford 5.4L Triton V8 3V roller follower issue.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Gear Patrol

Ford Will Build You a 700-Horsepower V8 F-150, But There's a Catch

Ford has mostly moved to V6 power for the F-150 pickup. But unlike Toyota, Ford will still sell you an F-150 packing a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8. And as it turns out, you won't have to wait for the Raptor R to arrive next year to get one with 700 horsepower. According to Ford Authority, Ford Performance will soon offer a new supercharger kit with a Whipple supercharger for the current-generation V8 F-150.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Eluminator Crate Motor: Live Photo Gallery

Ford Motor Company is currently in the early stages of its pivot toward an all-electric future, and its end goal is to stop producing fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040. While the seismic shift will primarily impact new vehicles, classic car restoration is also going to be forever changed by the moves being made in 2021 and beyond. Attendees of the 2021 SEMA Show recently got a preview of what’s to come in the form of the Ford Eluminator – the first-ever electric crate motor from The Blue Oval. We were able to get up close and personal with the new Ford Performance product on two separate occasions, and have the pictures to prove it.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

New Ford Ranger Revealed, Previewing Upcoming U.S. Truck

Ford debuted the new Ranger mid-size pickup for global markets, previewing the model that will be sold in the U.S. shortly after. It continues to use a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. It will enter production next year, though we expect it to arrive in the U.S....
CARS
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Bronco Prevails Against Jeep Wrangler In New Comparison Test

The 2021 Ford Bronco is becoming more familiar to customers and professional critics alike, amid the continued rollout of the relatively new off-road oriented SUV. As Ford Authority previously reported, the automotive intelligentsia overwhelmingly praised it earlier this year, as they discovered that Ford managed to properly reintroduce a modern iteration of the formerly long-running nameplate without any major compromises. It should come as no surprise then that Car and Driver reached the same overall conclusion in a recent comparison test that had it go toe-to-toe with the 2021 Jeep Wrangler.
CARS
kurv.com

Heavy Duty Ram Pickups Recalled Over Fuel Pump Issue

A recall is being issued by Stellantis for over 240-thousand heavy-duty Ram pickup trucks due to a fuel pump issue. The notice covers certain 2019 and 2020 pickups equipped with a Cummins diesel engine. The company says they began their own investigation prior to a probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by mail of the problem and have their fuel pump replaced at no charge. There have been no reports of accidents or injuries due to the fuel pump failure.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Lincoln Aviator Max Towing Capability Substantially Reduced

The 2022 Lincoln Aviator remains largely unchanged from previous iterations, and continues to serve as the luxury brand’s smallest utility vehicle with three rows. Since its introduction for the 2020 model year, buyers could opt for the Class IV Trailer Tow Package, which would enable certain Aviator variants to boast a 6,700-pound tow rating. However, Ford Authority has discovered that the model year changeover seemingly included a sharp reduction in the Aviator’s max towing capability.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Ford's Explorer Offers the Best AWD SUV Flat Tire Management System Available

Special tires or a spare tire? Which is the best option to deal with a flat tire? Why not both?. Torque News has done its level best to alert readers to the fact that many automakers are stealing the spare from new models. We can debate whether it makes sense to have no spare in a $50K SUV just because it’s electric, or whether any family vehicle should be sold without a spare. The bottom line is that many automakers are no longer supplying spare tires on many models. None of Tesla’s four models come with a spare.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy