2021 Ford Explorer, Aviator Recalled Over Rear Suspension Module Issue

The 2022 Ford Maverick has made quite a name for itself this year, and is set to maintain its outsized presence on the automotive stage as a compelling compact pickup truck that’s attractively priced and impressively fuel-efficient. Given its short time on the market, no one expected it to hit the tuner scene right out of the gate, but that’s precisely what happened. One particular build by Tucci Hot Rods captivated enthusiasts who had the opportunity to check it out at the 2021 SEMA Show. And now, Fox News Autos is reporting that the company is working up plans to offer a production variant of the show vehicle, or at least sell the parts that make it such a cool truck.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO