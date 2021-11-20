ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"GIMME A NEW CAR!": Shane Lowry eyes up hole-in-one prize in Dubai

By Matt Chivers
Cover picture for the articleShane Lowry's personality is clear to see when he plays on the European Tour and it's even clearer when he hits magnificent shots like this one. On the par-3 17th hole on the Earth Course, there is a BMW M8 Coupe up for grabs for anyone who manages to make a...

Shane Lowry part of three-way tie for lead in Dubai

Shane Lowry, Sam Horsfield and John Catlin shared the second-round lead Friday at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, a shot ahead of Rory McIlroy and Alexander Bjork. Ireland's Lowry eagled the par-5 14th hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates on his way to a 7-under 65 that pushed him to 10 under. He hit a short flop shot from the side of the green and it rolled on a downslope before hitting the cup and dropping in.
Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

Golf fans like Paige Spiranac have been buzzing this morning after Tiger Woods posted video of himself back on the course, taking a full swing. Woods is still recovering from serious leg injuries suffered when he wrecked his car last February. But the new video unsurprisingly has fueled hopes he will eventually come back.
Tiger Woods is "winning another major" admits Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac tweeted her approval of Tiger Woods' latest swing video by claiming the PGA Tour star "is winning another major." Spiranac, the social media sensation with more followers on Instagram than Woods himself, was one of a number of golfers to react to the 15-time major champion's new post.
Golf World Reacts To What Phil Mickelson Said About Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has the golf world buzzing on Sunday – including his longtime rival, Phil Mickelson. On Sunday, the 15-time major champion shared the first look at his golf swing since his devastating car accident in Southern California in February. Woods shared a video of himself hitting an iron. “Making...
PGA Tour

Justin Thomas announces he’s engaged

Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski, a mainstay in his galleries on the PGA TOUR, on the “No Laying Up” podcast. The hour-long interview was almost over when Thomas started going into his...
Rory McIlroy rips his shirt in rage as he suffers calamitous meltdown in Dubai

In his almighty fury, Rory McIlroy acted more like Hulk Hogan than Ben Hogan. These were unprecedented shirt-ripping scenes more befitting to World Wrestling Entertainment than the European Tour, as the raging Northern Irishman tore apart his Nike top when his desert meltdown handed America a piece of golfing history.
Look: Jordan Spieth Announces Major Personal News

This year has been very kind to Jordan Spieth. Not only is he back in the top 10 for the first time in more than three years, he recently welcomed a new member to his family. On Thursday afternoon, Spieth announced the birth of his first child. He posted a photo of his baby’s hand on Instagram with a heartwarming caption.
5 revealing details from Tiger Woods’ surprising swing video

Tiger Woods is hitting golf balls. You know that by now, because you are a person with an internet connection. Within an hour of Woods posting his swing update to social media, millions had viewed the swing. Why such a big deal? That’s simple: We haven’t heard from Woods since...
Tiger Woods Walking With Noticeable Limp During L.A. Visit

Tiger Woods has ditched the crutches and the walking aids ... but the golf superstar still has a noticeable limp in his gait -- new video shows. Woods was spotted arriving at a hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night ... and you can see in footage, his surgically repaired leg is still clearly far from 100 percent.
Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
Tiger Woods is reportedly going to attempt a comeback

Just when many thought we had seen the great Tiger Woods golf for the last time, it sounds like he is not quite ready to put away his clubs. According to Woods’ good buddy, Justin Thomas, Tiger is going to attempt a comeback to professional golf. During a recent episode...
NEW SIGHTING: Tiger Woods WALKS WITH LIMP but places full weight on his legs

Tiger Woods has pleasingly been spotted walking again without the need of crutches, but he does still appear to have a noticeable limp. Woods, 45, has been recovering from leg injuries sustained during his horror car accident in Los Angeles in February earlier this year. A new video and images...
Look: New Video Has Surfaced Of Tiger Woods Walking

Golf fans have been waiting with bated breath to see if 14-time major champion Tiger Woods will try to mount a PGA Tour comeback after suffering serious leg injuries in a single-car accident earlier this year. A new video of the 45-year-old walking around has generated the latest round of...
