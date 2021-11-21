ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Brooks Koepka looks like he has SIGNED for Srixon after mysterious teaser video

By Ben Smith
golfmagic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSrixon's stock is about to fly. That's if the news that Brooks Koepka has signed an equipment deal with them are true. And it looks like it just could be the 31-year-old four-time major champion featured in a teaser video released by the brand. It's no secret Koepka has...

www.golfmagic.com

Comments / 0

